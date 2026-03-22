Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Ranveer Singh-starrer sequel enters ₹500 cr club worldwide, beats Border 2

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's latest release, Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2, is on a dream run. Within 3 days of its release, the spy-thriller sequel has now crossed the ₹500 crore mark worldwide, beating this year's most successful film, Border 2 ( ₹ ₹450.19 crore). A massive contribution of ₹ ₹113 crore net from 20,917 shows in India has driven Dhurandhar 2's overall collection.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 3 On day 3, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge saw a growth of about 40% in earnings from its previous day's collection of ₹80.72 crore net. The Aditya Dhar film earned a net of ₹113 crore domestically on Saturday, bringing its total India gross collections to ₹404.54 crore and India net collections to ₹339.27 crore.

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Dhurandhar 2 shows Hindi vs Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam The film’s dominance remains majorly driven by the Hindi market, which contributed ₹105 crore on Day 3 alone with an impressive 83.0% occupancy across 18,821 shows on Eid 2026 holiday. Among all regions, Delhi NCR led with a show count at 1,722 screens, followed by Mumbai with 1,411 shows and Ahmedabad with 963 shows for the Hindi screenings of Dhurandhar 2. Bengaluru also emerged as a major contributor with 705 shows, closely followed by Pune at 702 and Surat at 587. Other prominent Hindi markets were Hyderabad with 574 shows, while Kolkata contributed 422 shows. The film maintained a solid presence in tier-2 cities too, with Lucknow (275 shows), Jaipur (242 shows), and Chandigarh (228 shows), while Chennai, despite being a non-primary Hindi market, clocked 182 shows.

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Among the dubbed versions, Telugu shows performed the best with ₹5 crore (77.0% occupancy, 1,178 shows), followed by Tamil at ₹2.95 crore (61.0% occupancy, 870 shows). Malayalam and Kannada markets saw limited traction, adding ₹0.04 crore and ₹0.01 crore, respectively.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Recap Dhurandhar The Revenge is taking the ticket window by storm, as expected after the success of its Part 1 last year. Led by Ranveer Singh, the film recorded a massive surge on Day 3, the first Saturday. After opening with ₹43 crore from paid previews, Dhurandhar 2 jumped to ₹102.55 crore on Day 1 (official release day) and held well with ₹80.72 crore on Day 2 ( first Friday). It witnessed a huge spike in terms of ticket sales on Day 3 as occupancy hit 81.6% across 20,917 shows. The strong Saturday growth indicates excellent word-of-mouth and sets the stage for an even bigger Sunday haul.

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Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Overseas, Dhurandhar 2 has grossed a total of ₹96.50 Cr in gross collections. Considering this figure, the film’s worldwide total (gross) now stands at ₹501.04 crore.

Commenting on Dhurandhar 2's performance in the USA, Canada, UK, Australia, New Zealand, and other regions, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted on X, “DHURANDHAR THE REVENGE' HAS A MIND-BOGGLING START OVERSEAS – CHECK THE DATA OF KEY MARKETS...”

According to him, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is witnessing a craze across key international markets, led by the USA with a total of $4.94 million ( ₹46.34 crore), including $1.55 million from Wednesday previews, followed by $1.35 million on Thursday and a strong $2.03 million on Friday, with final figures expected to go higher. Canada has also delivered impressive numbers with $2 million ( ₹18.75 crore), while the UK contributed £927,577 ( ₹11.60 crore). In Australia, Dhurandhar 2 grossed A$1.48 million ( ₹9.80 crore), while New Zealand added NZ$229,023 ( ₹1.25 crore). Germany added €259,450 ( ₹2.82 crore), reflecting the film’s widespread appeal.

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Also Read | SS Rajamouli praises Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 performance

Dhurandhar 2 stars Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor, and Manav Gohil.

Disclaimer: All inputs used in this article are taken from Sacnilk.com