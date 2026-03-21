Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 3 (updated live): Ranveer Singh's film beats War 2 lifetime

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 3 (updated live): Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's latest outing, Dhurandhar 2, entered its first opening weekend on a promising note after a spectacular debut at the box office. On day 3, Dhurandhar 2 is nearing the ₹250 crore mark with 6,622 shows across India. The Aditya Dhar sequel has raked in a net of ₹20.72 crore on 21 March from the early shows.
Considering the latest earnings, Dhurandhar 2, titled as Dhurandhar The Revenge, now stands at ₹293.84 crore gross and ₹246.99 crore net, domestically.
With this, Dhurandhar 2 has now surpassed the lifetime earnings of another spy-thriller, War 2. Part of YRF Spy Universe, War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, earned ₹236.55 crore net in India.
Notably, this is based on live data, which is subject to change. The numbers are expected to increase throughout the day, benefitting from the Eid holiday.
The final figure will be out post night shows only.
Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge kicked off its box office run on a strong note, with ₹43 crore from paid previews, registering a solid 64.8% occupancy across 11,294 shows. It witnessed a massive surged on Day 1, collecting ₹102.55 crore with occupancy rising to 67.8% from 21,633 shows. On Day 2, the Ranveer Singh-starrer maintained a steady hold, adding ₹80.72 crore with 62.6% occupancy across 20,125 shows, despite a slight drop in footfall.
Dhar's Dhurandhar 2 had an equally phenomenal flying start at the global box office, with its paid previews alone bringing in ₹73.85 crore worldwide, including ₹43 crore in India net, ₹51.60 crore in India gross, and ₹22.25 crore from overseas markets.
Building on this momentum, the film collected ₹145.55 crore in India net and ₹172.63 crore in India gross on Day 1, while overseas shows contributed ₹64 crore, taking its Day 1 worldwide collection to ₹236.63 crore.
Dhurandhar 2 is led by Ranveer Singh alongside R Madhavan, Ranveer Singh, Rakesh Bedi, Arjun Rampal, and Sanjay Dutt.
Reviewing Dhurandhar 2, RRR director SS Rajamouli brought back the prequel vs sequel debate. Declaring his love for the Part 2 over last year's release, Rajamouli wrote on X, “I loved Dhurandhar-1, but The Revenge surpassed the original in both scale and soul.”
“The writing, casting, technical execution, music, world design and direction are flawless…. But it’s the emotional stakes that really ground it.”
“The writing manages to weave plot twists that create genuine tension charged with emotion. @AdityaDharFilms, you hit it out of the park. It takes guts to make and release a film 4 hours long. The audience is glued to the seat till the last frame. @RanveerOfficial, what a performance man… The sequence with the sister in the shed is a masterclass in acting. From that beginning to the heart-wrenching climax, you mesmerized us both as Hamza and Jaskirat. @ActorMadhavan garu, you carried the helplessness and frustration of a nation so well that we felt your success as ours.. Congratulations to the entire team for the resounding success,” he praised Dhar and the cast.
Previously, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Vijay Deverakonda and others also posted in favour of the box office spectacular.
Disclaimer: All inputs are taken from Sacnilk.com
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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