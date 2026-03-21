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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 3 (updated live): Ranveer Singh's film beats War 2 lifetime

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 3 (updated live): Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is likely to cross the 250 crore mark on day 3. The film is expected to benefit from Eid holiday, after a dip in earnings on Friday.

Sneha Biswas
Updated21 Mar 2026, 11:55 AM IST
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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 3 (updated live): Ranveer Singh-led film is inching close to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>250 crore at box office in India.
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 3 (updated live): Ranveer Singh-led film is inching close to ₹250 crore at box office in India.(Jio Studios)
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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 3 (updated live): Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's latest outing, Dhurandhar 2, entered its first opening weekend on a promising note after a spectacular debut at the box office. On day 3, Dhurandhar 2 is nearing the 250 crore mark with 6,622 shows across India. The Aditya Dhar sequel has raked in a net of 20.72 crore on 21 March from the early shows.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 3

Considering the latest earnings, Dhurandhar 2, titled as Dhurandhar The Revenge, now stands at 293.84 crore gross and 246.99 crore net, domestically.

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With this, Dhurandhar 2 has now surpassed the lifetime earnings of another spy-thriller, War 2. Part of YRF Spy Universe, War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, earned 236.55 crore net in India.

Notably, this is based on live data, which is subject to change. The numbers are expected to increase throughout the day, benefitting from the Eid holiday.

The final figure will be out post night shows only.

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge kicked off its box office run on a strong note, with 43 crore from paid previews, registering a solid 64.8% occupancy across 11,294 shows. It witnessed a massive surged on Day 1, collecting 102.55 crore with occupancy rising to 67.8% from 21,633 shows. On Day 2, the Ranveer Singh-starrer maintained a steady hold, adding 80.72 crore with 62.6% occupancy across 20,125 shows, despite a slight drop in footfall.

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Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection

Dhar's Dhurandhar 2 had an equally phenomenal flying start at the global box office, with its paid previews alone bringing in 73.85 crore worldwide, including 43 crore in India net, 51.60 crore in India gross, and 22.25 crore from overseas markets.

Building on this momentum, the film collected 145.55 crore in India net and 172.63 crore in India gross on Day 1, while overseas shows contributed 64 crore, taking its Day 1 worldwide collection to 236.63 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 is led by Ranveer Singh alongside R Madhavan, Ranveer Singh, Rakesh Bedi, Arjun Rampal, and Sanjay Dutt.

SS Rajamouli picks Dhurandhar 2 over prequel

Reviewing Dhurandhar 2, RRR director SS Rajamouli brought back the prequel vs sequel debate. Declaring his love for the Part 2 over last year's release, Rajamouli wrote on X, “I loved Dhurandhar-1, but The Revenge surpassed the original in both scale and soul.”

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“The writing, casting, technical execution, music, world design and direction are flawless…. But it’s the emotional stakes that really ground it.”

“The writing manages to weave plot twists that create genuine tension charged with emotion. @AdityaDharFilms, you hit it out of the park. It takes guts to make and release a film 4 hours long. The audience is glued to the seat till the last frame. @RanveerOfficial, what a performance man… The sequence with the sister in the shed is a masterclass in acting. From that beginning to the heart-wrenching climax, you mesmerized us both as Hamza and Jaskirat. @ActorMadhavan garu, you carried the helplessness and frustration of a nation so well that we felt your success as ours.. Congratulations to the entire team for the resounding success,” he praised Dhar and the cast.

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Previously, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Vijay Deverakonda and others also posted in favour of the box office spectacular.

Disclaimer: All inputs are taken from Sacnilk.com

About the Author

Sneha Biswas

Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More

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