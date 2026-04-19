Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 31: Ranveer Singh's film inching close to beat Baahubali 2 worldwide

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 31: Ranveer Singh's sequel, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, has completed its one-month run in theatres. Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the film has slowed down at the box office, but it continues to bring audience to the theatres. On day 31, the film remained impacted by Akshay Kumar's new release, Bhooth Bangla and raked in ₹4.65 crore net domestically.
Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge witnessed a growth of about 72.2% from the previous day's earnings ( ₹2.70 crore net). Collecting ₹4.65 crore across 3,913 shows on day 31, the film's India net collections surged to ₹1,110.47 crore. Its India gross collections are now at ₹1,329.31 crore.
On Day 31, Dhurandhar 2 earnings continued to be driven mainly by its Hindi version, which contributed ₹4.50 crore with 25% occupancy across 3,755 shows. The film was also released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages. Among them, the Telugu dubbed version led in collections with ₹7 lakh from 79 shows at 28% occupancy. Tamil shows stood out in terms of footfalls, earning ₹6 lakh with 51% occupancy due to just 41 shows. The Kannada version of Dhurandhar 2 added ₹2 lakh from 38 shows at 10% occupancy.
Dhurandhar 2 ticket sales remain affected by Bhooth Bangla, which earned ₹19 crore net on Saturday, its day 2. The Akshay Kumar-starrer horror-comedy has also received 11,513 shows across India.
Worldwide, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge continues its steady run, adding ₹1.10 crore on Day 31. Considering the latest figure, the film's overseas gross collection is now at ₹419.60 crore. With this, Dhurandhar 2 worldwide gross has climbed to ₹1,748.91 crore, inching closer to the record set by Baahubali 2: The Conclusion ( ₹1,788.06 crore). The film recently surpassed Pushpa 2: The Rule at the global box office. It is also trailing behind Aamir Khan's Dangal.
|Film
|Worldwide gross
|Dangal
|₹ 2070 crore
|Baahubali 2: The Conclusion
|₹ 1788 crore
|Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge
|₹ 1742+ crore
|Pushpa 2: The Rule
|₹ 1742 crore
Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge registered a strong hold on its fifth Saturday after a steady weekday.
Real-time BookMyShow data recorded the usual weekend jump, with ticket sales showing a sharp spike in the morning hours. The film sold around 23,380 tickets between 8 AM and 1 PM, marking 68% growth over Friday’s 13,900 tickets in the same window. 5,940 tickets were sold between 11 AM–12 PM, further rising to 6,380 tickets between 12 PM–1 PM.
Despite a reduced show count of 1,569 screenings, Dhurandhar 2 is maximising its run in national chains like PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis, where approximately 25,000 tickets were sold for day 31.
Dhurandhar 2 stars Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, and others.
The film is written, directed and co-produced by Aditya Dhar under the banners of Jio Studios and B62 Studios.
Disclaimer: All inputs used above are based on Sacnilk.com