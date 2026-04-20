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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 32: Ranveer Singh's film loses upper hand to Bhooth Bangla

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 32: Ranveer Singh's film, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, completed a month at the box office. The film by Aditya Dhar, is still behind Pushpa 2 domestically to become the highest grossing film in the history of Indian cinema.

Sneha Biswas
Published20 Apr 2026, 08:02 AM IST
Dhurandhar 2 to stream on OTT soon.
Dhurandhar 2 to stream on OTT soon.
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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 32: Ranveer Singh's sequel Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has lost its grip at the box office following the release of Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla. Although the Aditya Dhar film has recorded a growth of 11.8% from its previous day ( 4.65 crore), Bhooth Bangla has beaten the film on Sunday with a margin of 17.80 crore in India.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 32

On day 32, Dhurandhar 2 earned 5.20 crore domestically across 3,910 shows. The earnings of day 32 were mainly led by its Hindi version, which contributed 5 crore with 29% occupancy across 3,743 shows.

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Among other languages, the Telugu and Tamil versions performed steadily, each adding 8 lakh, with Telugu recording 29% occupancy across 82 shows, while Tamil stood out with 55% occupancy from 45 shows. The Kannada dubbed version added 4 lakh from 40 shows at 17% occupancy.

Considering the pan-India earnings, Dhurandhar 2's India gross collections are now at 1,335.54 crore. Its total India net collections reached 1,115.67 crore so far. The film continues to trail behind Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2, which made a record as the highest-grossing ever in the history of Indian cinema at 1,234.10 crore net.

Also Read | Ram Gopal Varma calls out ‘Dhurandhar 2’ over Dawood Ibrahim portrayal

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office recap

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge showcased a historic run at the box office, setting the tone with a massive 674.17 crore business in its first week, led by record-breaking weekend numbers and consistently high occupancy. Despite the expected weekday drops, the film maintained strong momentum through its second week, adding 263.65 crore. Weekends delivered solid spikes despite usual drops on weekdays. By the end of Week 2, Dhurandhar 2 established itself as a blockbuster, breaking multiple records.

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The film showcased impressive fan following in the following weeks, collecting 110.60 crore in Week 3 and 54.70 crore in Week 4, respectively. Entering its fifth week, Dhurandhar 2 witnessed a natural slowdown due to reduced show counts and new releases, including Bhooth Bangla. The film still managed to hold its ground with weekend earnings, climbing from 2.70 crore on Day 30 to 5.20 crore on Day 32. The film has now completed its one-month run at the ticket window.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide

Worldwide, Dhurandhar 2 raked in 1.10 crore on day 32. This pushed the overseas gross to 421.10 crore while the worldwide gross collection stood at 1,756.64 crore.

Also Read | Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 31: Ranveer's film close to Baahubali 2 worldwide

When will Dhurandhar 2 release on OTT?

Following the box office stint, Dhurandhar 2 is expected to release online. The film will mark its OTT debut on JioHotstar this time.

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According to reports by Bollywood Hungama and Pinkvilla, Dhurandhar 2 will stream online in the last week of May or early June 2026. It is said to be delayed due to IPL 2026.

The first instalment of the two-part film, was premiered on Netflix India on January 30. It followed a traditional gap of eight weeks after its theatrical release.

Bollywood Hungama reported that Dhurandhar 2 OTT rights were sold for a massive 150 crore. The report quoted a source saying, “Netflix wanted to buy both the instalments together at a sum of Rs. 175 crores prior to the release of the first part. But with immense faith in their product, Jio Studios waited for the first part release, and have secured a humongous deal of Rs. 150 crores for the second part alone. This is nearly double of what Netflix paid to acquire the first part."

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Reportedly, the digital rights for Dhurandhar 1 were sold for 85 crores.

Disclaimer: All inputs are taken from Sacnilk.com

About the Author

Sneha Biswas

Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More

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