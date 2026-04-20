Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 32: Ranveer Singh's film loses upper hand to Bhooth Bangla

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 32: Ranveer Singh's sequel Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has lost its grip at the box office following the release of Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla. Although the Aditya Dhar film has recorded a growth of 11.8% from its previous day ( ₹4.65 crore), Bhooth Bangla has beaten the film on Sunday with a margin of ₹17.80 crore in India.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 32 On day 32, Dhurandhar 2 earned ₹5.20 crore domestically across 3,910 shows. The earnings of day 32 were mainly led by its Hindi version, which contributed ₹5 crore with 29% occupancy across 3,743 shows.

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Among other languages, the Telugu and Tamil versions performed steadily, each adding ₹8 lakh, with Telugu recording 29% occupancy across 82 shows, while Tamil stood out with 55% occupancy from 45 shows. The Kannada dubbed version added ₹4 lakh from 40 shows at 17% occupancy.

Considering the pan-India earnings, Dhurandhar 2's India gross collections are now at ₹1,335.54 crore. Its total India net collections reached ₹1,115.67 crore so far. The film continues to trail behind Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2, which made a record as the highest-grossing ever in the history of Indian cinema at ₹1,234.10 crore net.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office recap Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge showcased a historic run at the box office, setting the tone with a massive ₹674.17 crore business in its first week, led by record-breaking weekend numbers and consistently high occupancy. Despite the expected weekday drops, the film maintained strong momentum through its second week, adding ₹263.65 crore. Weekends delivered solid spikes despite usual drops on weekdays. By the end of Week 2, Dhurandhar 2 established itself as a blockbuster, breaking multiple records.

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The film showcased impressive fan following in the following weeks, collecting ₹110.60 crore in Week 3 and ₹54.70 crore in Week 4, respectively. Entering its fifth week, Dhurandhar 2 witnessed a natural slowdown due to reduced show counts and new releases, including Bhooth Bangla. The film still managed to hold its ground with weekend earnings, climbing from ₹2.70 crore on Day 30 to ₹5.20 crore on Day 32. The film has now completed its one-month run at the ticket window.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide Worldwide, Dhurandhar 2 raked in ₹1.10 crore on day 32. This pushed the overseas gross to ₹421.10 crore while the worldwide gross collection stood at ₹1,756.64 crore.

When will Dhurandhar 2 release on OTT? Following the box office stint, Dhurandhar 2 is expected to release online. The film will mark its OTT debut on JioHotstar this time.

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According to reports by Bollywood Hungama and Pinkvilla, Dhurandhar 2 will stream online in the last week of May or early June 2026. It is said to be delayed due to IPL 2026.

The first instalment of the two-part film, was premiered on Netflix India on January 30. It followed a traditional gap of eight weeks after its theatrical release.

Bollywood Hungama reported that Dhurandhar 2 OTT rights were sold for a massive ₹150 crore. The report quoted a source saying, “Netflix wanted to buy both the instalments together at a sum of Rs. 175 crores prior to the release of the first part. But with immense faith in their product, Jio Studios waited for the first part release, and have secured a humongous deal of Rs. 150 crores for the second part alone. This is nearly double of what Netflix paid to acquire the first part."

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Reportedly, the digital rights for Dhurandhar 1 were sold for ₹85 crores.

Disclaimer: All inputs are taken from Sacnilk.com