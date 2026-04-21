Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 33: Ranveer Singh's sequel hits lowest, still far from highest grosser ever

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 33: Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge recorded its lowest single-day earnings on day 33. On its 5th Monday, the film minted ₹ ₹1.62 crore net across 3,672 shows in India. Despite the weekday slowdown, Bhooth Bangla outperformed Dhurandhar 2, recording over 300% more ticket sales.
On day 33, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge recorded a drop of 68.8% from the previous day's earnings ( ₹5.20 crore net). The film witnessed a clear Monday slump with collections dipping sharply across all languages.
The Hindi version, despite dominating with ₹1.55 crore from 3,512 shows, managed only an occupancy of 13%. Among other versions of the film, Kannada and Tamil dubbed shows contributed ₹2 lakh each, with Kannada recording a new low of 9% occupancy across 41 shows, while Tamil remained slightly better in footfalls at 19% occupancy for 46 shows. The Telugu version led the non-Hindi markets with ₹3 lakh earned from 73 shows with an occupancy of 14%.
With this, Dhurandhar 2's India gross collections are at ₹1,337.46 crore, while domestic net is at ₹1,117.29 crore.
Going by the current trend and momentum, Dhurandhar 2 still has considerable ground to cover before it can challenge the lifetime India net of Pushpa 2. The Pushpa 2: The Rule, led by Allu Arjun, had amassed ₹1,234.10 crore net domestically and continues to hold the top spot as the highest-grossing Indian film of all time.
As day 33 marked Dhurandhar 2's fifth Sunday, the high-octane sequel marked a jump of 11.8% from Saturday ( ₹4.65 crore). Although the nationwide show count went down for Dhurandhar 2, it still maintained its grip, running across 3,910 screens. National chains alone accounted for 1,825 shows, led by PVR Cinemas (752 shows), followed by INOX Leisure Limited (633 shows) and Cinepolis (440 shows). The film clocked around 46,400 ticket sales across these national chains on Day 32.
Among the top fifth-Sunday performers of all time, Dhurandhar 2 stood sixth on the list, just behind Aditya Dhar's other hit, Uri: The Surgical Strike. With ₹5.20 crore, it has outperformed the fifth-Sunday collections of major blockbusters like Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, 3 Idiots, Jawan, and Dangal.
Interestingly, the benchmark belongs to its prequel, Dhurandhar, which is at the top spot of the chart with ₹12.75 crore earnings on the fifth Sunday. The film recorded 77,410 ticket bookings on BookMyShow for its fifth Sunday. While this is lower than the 1.48 lakh tickets sold by the first instalment, Dhurandhar 1 on the same day, the sequel has amassed over 1.76 crore total ticket sales on the popular ticket-booking platform.
Worldwide, Dhurandhar 2 collected ₹0.40 crore on day 33, pushing its overseas collection to ₹421.50 crore. Considering the India business, Dhurandhar 2's worldwide gross collection now stands at ₹1,758.96 crore.
Disclaimer: All inputs in this article are taken from Sacnilk
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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