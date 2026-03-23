Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Ranveer Singh's sequel hits ₹690 crore, beats Gadar 2 worldwide

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's latest release, Dhurandhar 2, titled as Dhurandhar The Revenge, surpassed expectations on its opening weekend. On day 4, the film continued its stellar run at the ticket window, registering a negligible 1.6% growth over the previous day with earnings of ₹114.85 crore net in India.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 4 Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge's dominance at the Indian box office is led by the Hindi version of the film. On day 4, Hindi shows contributed ₹107 crore net from 18,779 shows at an occupancy of 82%. Telugu dubbed version followed with ₹5.25 crore at 69% occupancy across 1,404 shows. Tamil added ₹2.50 crore with 53% occupancy. Malayalam and Kannada continued to make marginal contributions of ₹9 lakh and ₹1 lakh, respectively.

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In terms of overall occupancy, the Hindi (2D) version of the Ranveer Singh-starrer remained exceptional at 83.5%, peaking during afternoon and evening shows, with some key markets like the Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad recording audience turnout above 85–90%. The Telugu shows recorded over 80% overall occupancy, particularly in regions like Vizag and Vijayawada, while the Tamil version saw relatively lower but steady footfalls.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh, recorded its strongest number across 21,202 shows domestically on Sunday. This takes the total India gross to ₹541.97 crore and ₹454.12 crore net so far.

Overseas, Dhurandhar 2 has added ₹149.35 crore, pushing its worldwide gross earnings to ₹691.32 crore on day 4. With these numbers, Dhurandhar 2 has now surpassed the worldwide lifetime collection of Sunny Deol's Gadar ( ₹686 crore).

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The Aditya Dhar movie, Dhurandhar 2, has delivered a phenomenal box office performance so far. After opening with ₹43 crore from paid previews, the film became one of the biggest openers in the history of Bollywood with a massive ₹102.55 crore on day 1. While collections dipped slightly to ₹80.72 crore on Friday, the film bounced back over the weekend, earning ₹113 crore on Saturday and ₹114.85 crore on Sunday. Although, Monday might bring the numbers down for the film, however, Dhurandhar 2 has already secured its place as a box office juggernaut.

How much did Dhurandhar 2 earn overseas? Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the worldwide box office numbers and wrote, “#Xclusiv... SENSATIONAL SATURDAY – 'DHURANDHAR THE REVENGE' GOES ON A RAMPAGE *OVERSEAS* – CHECK DATA FROM *KEY MARKETS*… #DhurandharTheRevenge | #Dhurandhar2 | #Overseas Note: *Day-wise* data till *Saturday*.”

According to him, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has amassed $7.61 million ( ₹71.43 crore) so far at the US box office.

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If true, Canada has contributed $3.27 million ( ₹30.75 crore), showing a steady pace through the weekend. In the UK, the film collected £1.57 million ( ₹19.66 crore), while Australia added A$2.56 million ( ₹16.93 crore). Meanwhile, New Zealand recorded NZ$398,838 ( ₹2.18 crore), and Germany brought in €405,051 ( ₹4.40 crore), further added his post.

Dhurandhar 2 stars Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi in key roles. It is produced by Dhar, Lokesh Dhar, and Jyoti Deshpande under Jio Studios and B62 Studios.

Disclaimer: All inputs used in this article are from Sacnilk.com