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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 4 (updated live): Ranveer Singh's sequel beats Saiyaara

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 4 (updated live): Ranveer Singh-led sequel, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is expected to wrap up its opening weekend on a strong note. On day 4, the film is off to a great start, earning 30.72 crore net from morning shows.

Sneha Biswas
Updated22 Mar 2026, 01:10 PM IST
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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 4 (updated live): Ranveer Singh's film is expected to join the <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>500 crore club in India after blockbuster overseas performance.
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 4 (updated live): Ranveer Singh's film is expected to join the ₹500 crore club in India after blockbuster overseas performance.
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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 4 (updated live): Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is expected to cross the 500 crore mark in India by Sunday. The film has already achieved this milestone at the worldwide box office in just three days, smashing records. The much-awaited sequel has now surpassed Saiyaara's India collection with its morning shows alone on day 4.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 4

Dhurandhar 2 earned 30.72 crore net so far on day 4. The latest figures are largely driven by the Hindi version of the film which raked in 28.87 crore net from 7,566 at an occupancy of about 79.7%. While the Tamil-dubbed version added 53 lakh net (47% occupancy from 270 shows), Telegu shows recorded 1.32 crore net (59% occupancy from 490 shows).

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While this is based on live data, which is subject to change, the total gross collection of the Ranveer Singh-starrer is now 440.79 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 beats Saiyaara, Border 2

With an earning of 369.99 crore net on day 4 till 1:00 pm, Dhurandhar 2 has beaten Saiyaara ( 329.73 crore net) and Border 2 ( 329.43 crore net).

However, the final earnings for day 4 will be announced after the night shows.

Dhurandhar 2, titled as Dhurandhar: The Revenge, continues its impressive box office performance, maintaining strong momentum into Day 4 without a major clash. Releasing in a pan-India format, the film is widely benefiting from glorious reviews, strong word-of-mouth and the festive weekend after Ugadi, Gudi Padwa and Eid 2026.

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Building on the success of last year's Dhurandhar Part 1, the sequel by Aditya Dhar opened with 43 crore from paid previews alone in India. On its official release day, the film surged to 102.55 crore and held steady with 80.72 crore on Day 2. It witnessed a major growth in earnings on Day 3, adding 113 crore with a strong 81.6% occupancy across 20,917 shows on holiday. On Day 4, the film is expected to cross the 500 crore domestically and 600 crore worldwide.

Also Read | Not Lyari, Hamza and Yalina's grand bungalow from Dhurandhar 2 is located Punjab

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has delivered a sensational performance at the international box office, grossing 501.04 crore worldwide on day 3. The film’s India net collections were at 339.27 crore, translating to 404.54 crore gross domestically. Overseas markets added 96.50 crore, further pushing the film to beat the lifetime collection of this year's Border 2 ( 450.19 crore).

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Written and directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 stars Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor, and Manav Gohil.

It is backed by Jio Studios and B62 Studios.

After Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher omits Ranveer Singh in review

Praising the film, Anupam Kher wrote to Aditya Dhar: “Dhurandhar 2 is outstanding! Aditya Dhar is a rockstar.”

Just like Kangana Ranaut, he didn't mention Ranveer Singh but Sanjay Dutt.

"You walk out of a film… and there’s a silence within you that says everything, yet explains nothing. That’s what watching #Dhurandar felt like. It is not just a film. It is an experience. An emotion. A journey that quietly enters your heart and then refuses to leave. There are moments in Dhurandar that don’t just play on screen—they stay with you, long after the lights come on.

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"I have tried to capture what I felt in the video I am sharing along with this post… but honestly, I could have gone on and on. Because some stories are not meant to be described! They are meant to be felt. Dhurandar is one such story. Congratulations to the entire team for creating something so powerful, so magical, so moving, and so deeply human. Watch it. Experience it. And then sit with it. And #SanjayDutt is brilliant!"

Disclaimer: All inputs used in this article are based on Sacnilk.com

About the Author

Sneha Biswas

Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More

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