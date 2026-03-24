Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 5 final numbers: Historic figures for Ranveer Singh, but has it beaten Pushpa 2?

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has had a phenomenal run at the box office in its first 5 days. Here is a detailed look at the numbers.
The film opened to a strong start on its paid preview day, earning ₹43 crore net ( ₹51.6 crore gross) from 11,294 shows. Occupancy stood at a healthy 64.8%.
The official opening day was explosive for Dhurandhar 2. The film collected ₹102.55 crore net ( ₹121.03 crore gross) from 21,633 shows on Day 1, nearly double the preview day number. Occupancy climbed to 67.8%.
As is common with big releases, Day 2 saw a dip. The film earned ₹80.72 crore net ( ₹96.76 crore gross) from 20,125 shows. Occupancy fell to 62.6%, but the numbers remained very strong.
The weekend brought audiences back in full force. Saturday was the biggest day of the week, with the film collecting ₹113 crore net ( ₹135.15 crore gross) from 20,917 shows at a massive 81.6% occupancy. It was the highest of the entire run so far.
However, Sunday went even bigger. The film earned ₹114.85 crore net ( ₹137.43 crore gross) from 21,202 shows at 79.7% occupancy. This was the highest single-day collection of the entire five-day run.
Even on its first Monday, the film showed remarkable hold. It collected ₹65 crore net ( ₹77.79 crore gross) from 20,382 shows. However, occupancy dropped sharply to 44.1%.
In just five days, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has collected a total of ₹519.12 crore net at the Indian box office. While India's gross stands at ₹619.76, Aditya Dhar’s movie collected ₹210 crore overseas. Dhurandhar 2’s total box office collection is now ₹829.76 crore in 5 days.
For Ranveer Singh, these are historic figures. Before Dhurandhar ( ₹1,307.35 crore), his most successful movie was Padmaavat, which collected ₹585 crore worldwide. Dhurandhar 2 surpassed that number in 3 days.
But, Ranveer Singh did not play the hero in Padmaavat; he was a vicious villain, Alauddin Khilji. As a hero, his top film before Dhurandhar was Simmba ( ₹390 crore). Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani collected ₹357.50 crore worldwide.
While Dhurandhar: The Revenge delivered massive box office numbers, did it surpass Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2? Let’s find out.
Pushpa 2 had the bigger opening day of the two. It collected ₹164.25 crore net ( ₹196.45 crore gross) from 32,140 shows at 67.2% occupancy on Day 1. Pushpa 2 led by a massive ₹61.70 crore, but it had significantly more shows, almost 10,500 more.
Pushpa 2 again led on Day 2 with ₹93.80 crore net from 29,225 shows at 54.9% occupancy. Dhurandhar 2 collected ₹80.72 crore net ( ₹112.16 crore gross) from 20,125 shows at 62.6% occupancy.
The tables began to turn on Saturday. Pushpa 2 earned ₹119.25 crore net ( ₹142.59 crore gross) at 65.4% from 29,550 shows.
On Sunday, Pushpa 2 collected ₹141.05 crore net ( ₹168.65 crore gross) from 30,080 shows at 72.9%. The Telugu original still led in net collection, but it had nearly 9,000 more shows. Per-screen, Dhurandhar 2 was clearly the stronger performer.
On the first Monday, Pushpa 2 earned ₹64.45 crore net ( ₹76.83 crore gross) from 26,473 shows at 49.6% occupancy. This was the first day Dhurandhar 2 actually overtook Pushpa 2 in net collection, that too with roughly 6,000 fewer shows.
After final adjustments, Pushpa 2’s total five-day box office collection was ₹593.45 crore net ( ₹709.26 crore gross) in India.
The film collected just ₹9 crore in the overseas market on Day 5. Its total overseas gross in 5 days was ₹172.00 crore. The worldwide gross of the Allu Arjun blockbuster was ₹881.26 crore in 5 days.
It is important to note that Dhurandhar 2's total includes a Day 0 preview day. At the same time, even though Pushpa 2 is the clear winner here, Dhurandhar 2 punched well above its weight in occupancy. It consistently ran 10-16% higher than Pushpa 2 on most days despite having far fewer screens.
Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk. Numbers from other sources may vary.
Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers. <br><br> Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline. <br><br> Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India. <br><br> At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility. <br><br> Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity. <br><br> Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.
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