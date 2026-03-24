Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 5 final numbers: Historic figures for Ranveer Singh, but has it beaten Pushpa 2?

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has had a phenomenal run at the box office in its first 5 days. Here is a detailed look at the numbers.

The film opened to a strong start on its paid preview day, earning ₹43 crore net ( ₹51.6 crore gross) from 11,294 shows. Occupancy stood at a healthy 64.8%.

The official opening day was explosive for Dhurandhar 2. The film collected ₹102.55 crore net ( ₹121.03 crore gross) from 21,633 shows on Day 1, nearly double the preview day number. Occupancy climbed to 67.8%.

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As is common with big releases, Day 2 saw a dip. The film earned ₹80.72 crore net ( ₹96.76 crore gross) from 20,125 shows. Occupancy fell to 62.6%, but the numbers remained very strong.

The weekend brought audiences back in full force. Saturday was the biggest day of the week, with the film collecting ₹113 crore net ( ₹135.15 crore gross) from 20,917 shows at a massive 81.6% occupancy. It was the highest of the entire run so far.

However, Sunday went even bigger. The film earned ₹114.85 crore net ( ₹137.43 crore gross) from 21,202 shows at 79.7% occupancy. This was the highest single-day collection of the entire five-day run.

Even on its first Monday, the film showed remarkable hold. It collected ₹65 crore net ( ₹77.79 crore gross) from 20,382 shows. However, occupancy dropped sharply to 44.1%.

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In just five days, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has collected a total of ₹519.12 crore net at the Indian box office. While India's gross stands at ₹619.76, Aditya Dhar’s movie collected ₹210 crore overseas. Dhurandhar 2’s total box office collection is now ₹829.76 crore in 5 days.

Historic figures for Ranveer Singh For Ranveer Singh, these are historic figures. Before Dhurandhar ( ₹1,307.35 crore), his most successful movie was Padmaavat, which collected ₹585 crore worldwide. Dhurandhar 2 surpassed that number in 3 days.

But, Ranveer Singh did not play the hero in Padmaavat; he was a vicious villain, Alauddin Khilji. As a hero, his top film before Dhurandhar was Simmba ( ₹390 crore). Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani collected ₹357.50 crore worldwide.

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Dhurandhar 2 vs Pushpa 2 While Dhurandhar: The Revenge delivered massive box office numbers, did it surpass Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2? Let’s find out.

Pushpa 2 had the bigger opening day of the two. It collected ₹164.25 crore net ( ₹196.45 crore gross) from 32,140 shows at 67.2% occupancy on Day 1. Pushpa 2 led by a massive ₹61.70 crore, but it had significantly more shows, almost 10,500 more.

Also Read | Dhurandhar 2: Ranveer Singh lets grief speak where action falls short

Pushpa 2 again led on Day 2 with ₹93.80 crore net from 29,225 shows at 54.9% occupancy. Dhurandhar 2 collected ₹80.72 crore net ( ₹112.16 crore gross) from 20,125 shows at 62.6% occupancy.

The tables began to turn on Saturday. Pushpa 2 earned ₹119.25 crore net ( ₹142.59 crore gross) at 65.4% from 29,550 shows.

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On Sunday, Pushpa 2 collected ₹141.05 crore net ( ₹168.65 crore gross) from 30,080 shows at 72.9%. The Telugu original still led in net collection, but it had nearly 9,000 more shows. Per-screen, Dhurandhar 2 was clearly the stronger performer.

On the first Monday, Pushpa 2 earned ₹64.45 crore net ( ₹76.83 crore gross) from 26,473 shows at 49.6% occupancy. This was the first day Dhurandhar 2 actually overtook Pushpa 2 in net collection, that too with roughly 6,000 fewer shows.

After final adjustments, Pushpa 2’s total five-day box office collection was ₹593.45 crore net ( ₹709.26 crore gross) in India.

The film collected just ₹9 crore in the overseas market on Day 5. Its total overseas gross in 5 days was ₹172.00 crore. The worldwide gross of the Allu Arjun blockbuster was ₹881.26 crore in 5 days.

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It is important to note that Dhurandhar 2's total includes a Day 0 preview day. At the same time, even though Pushpa 2 is the clear winner here, Dhurandhar 2 punched well above its weight in occupancy. It consistently ran 10-16% higher than Pushpa 2 on most days despite having far fewer screens.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk. Numbers from other sources may vary.