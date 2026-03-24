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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 5 final numbers: Historic figures for Ranveer Singh, but has it beaten Pushpa 2?

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge has recorded historic numbers. Let's see if it managed to surpass Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated24 Mar 2026, 08:04 AM IST
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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 5 final numbers: Historic numbers for Ranveer Singh, but has it beaten Pushpa 2?
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 5 final numbers: Historic numbers for Ranveer Singh, but has it beaten Pushpa 2?(Screengrabs from YouTube/T-Series)
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Dhurandhar: The Revenge has had a phenomenal run at the box office in its first 5 days. Here is a detailed look at the numbers.

The film opened to a strong start on its paid preview day, earning 43 crore net ( 51.6 crore gross) from 11,294 shows. Occupancy stood at a healthy 64.8%.

The official opening day was explosive for Dhurandhar 2. The film collected 102.55 crore net ( 121.03 crore gross) from 21,633 shows on Day 1, nearly double the preview day number. Occupancy climbed to 67.8%.

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As is common with big releases, Day 2 saw a dip. The film earned 80.72 crore net ( 96.76 crore gross) from 20,125 shows. Occupancy fell to 62.6%, but the numbers remained very strong.

Also Read | Rajinikanth applauds Dhurandhar 2, calls Aditya Dhar ‘box office ka baap'

The weekend brought audiences back in full force. Saturday was the biggest day of the week, with the film collecting 113 crore net ( 135.15 crore gross) from 20,917 shows at a massive 81.6% occupancy. It was the highest of the entire run so far.

However, Sunday went even bigger. The film earned 114.85 crore net ( 137.43 crore gross) from 21,202 shows at 79.7% occupancy. This was the highest single-day collection of the entire five-day run.

Even on its first Monday, the film showed remarkable hold. It collected 65 crore net ( 77.79 crore gross) from 20,382 shows. However, occupancy dropped sharply to 44.1%.

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In just five days, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has collected a total of 519.12 crore net at the Indian box office. While India's gross stands at 619.76, Aditya Dhar’s movie collected 210 crore overseas. Dhurandhar 2’s total box office collection is now 829.76 crore in 5 days.

Historic figures for Ranveer Singh

For Ranveer Singh, these are historic figures. Before Dhurandhar ( 1,307.35 crore), his most successful movie was Padmaavat, which collected 585 crore worldwide. Dhurandhar 2 surpassed that number in 3 days.

But, Ranveer Singh did not play the hero in Padmaavat; he was a vicious villain, Alauddin Khilji. As a hero, his top film before Dhurandhar was Simmba ( 390 crore). Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani collected 357.50 crore worldwide.

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Dhurandhar 2 vs Pushpa 2

While Dhurandhar: The Revenge delivered massive box office numbers, did it surpass Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2? Let’s find out.

Pushpa 2 had the bigger opening day of the two. It collected 164.25 crore net ( 196.45 crore gross) from 32,140 shows at 67.2% occupancy on Day 1. Pushpa 2 led by a massive 61.70 crore, but it had significantly more shows, almost 10,500 more.

Also Read | Dhurandhar 2: Ranveer Singh lets grief speak where action falls short

Pushpa 2 again led on Day 2 with 93.80 crore net from 29,225 shows at 54.9% occupancy. Dhurandhar 2 collected 80.72 crore net ( 112.16 crore gross) from 20,125 shows at 62.6% occupancy.

The tables began to turn on Saturday. Pushpa 2 earned 119.25 crore net ( 142.59 crore gross) at 65.4% from 29,550 shows.

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On Sunday, Pushpa 2 collected 141.05 crore net ( 168.65 crore gross) from 30,080 shows at 72.9%. The Telugu original still led in net collection, but it had nearly 9,000 more shows. Per-screen, Dhurandhar 2 was clearly the stronger performer.

On the first Monday, Pushpa 2 earned 64.45 crore net ( 76.83 crore gross) from 26,473 shows at 49.6% occupancy. This was the first day Dhurandhar 2 actually overtook Pushpa 2 in net collection, that too with roughly 6,000 fewer shows.

After final adjustments, Pushpa 2’s total five-day box office collection was 593.45 crore net ( 709.26 crore gross) in India.

Also Read | The ₹1000 Crore Dream: Can Dhurandhar 2 do what even Pushpa 2 couldn't?

The film collected just 9 crore in the overseas market on Day 5. Its total overseas gross in 5 days was 172.00 crore. The worldwide gross of the Allu Arjun blockbuster was 881.26 crore in 5 days.

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It is important to note that Dhurandhar 2's total includes a Day 0 preview day. At the same time, even though Pushpa 2 is the clear winner here, Dhurandhar 2 punched well above its weight in occupancy. It consistently ran 10-16% higher than Pushpa 2 on most days despite having far fewer screens.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk. Numbers from other sources may vary.

About the Author

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More

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