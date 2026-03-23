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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 5 (updated live): Ranveer Singh's film sees drop in footfall on first Monday

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 5 (updated live): Ranveer Singh's film, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, witnessed a phenomenal business at the box office over its opening weekend. After crossing the 600 crore mark worldwide, the film is expected to beat Chhaava soon.

Sneha Biswas
Published23 Mar 2026, 11:29 AM IST
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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 5 (updated live): Ranveer Singh's film hit the <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>450 crore mark in India.
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 5 (updated live): Ranveer Singh's film hit the ₹450 crore mark in India.
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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 5 (updated live): Ranveer Singh's much-awaited 2026 release, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, has been hit on its first Monday. As expected, the film registered a slowdown in ticket sales with 23.6% occupancy in the morning shows of day 5. Dhurandhar 2 earned 3.13 crore net from 4,829 shows on day 5 so far.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 5

Dhurandhar 2 entered its first weekday with Day 5. As per the early estimates, the film’s total India gross is now 545.66 crore and India net to 457.25 crore. The Hindi version remains the primary contributor to the overall collection with 2.89 crore from 4,281 shows at 23.7% occupancy on Monday. Telugu shows added 0.20 crore at 27% occupancy across 342 shows, while the Tamil version contributed 4 lakh from 206 shows with an occupancy of 16%.

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Notably, these are live data and are subject to change with time. The final figures will be out after night shows.

The Aditya Dhar directorial was released on 19 March.

Disclaimer: All inputs in this article are taken from Sacnilk.com

(This is a developing story)

About the Author

Sneha Biswas

Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More

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