Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 5 (updated live): Ranveer Singh's film sees drop in footfall on first Monday

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 5 (updated live): Ranveer Singh's much-awaited 2026 release, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, has been hit on its first Monday. As expected, the film registered a slowdown in ticket sales with 23.6% occupancy in the morning shows of day 5. Dhurandhar 2 earned ₹3.13 crore net from 4,829 shows on day 5 so far.
Dhurandhar 2 entered its first weekday with Day 5. As per the early estimates, the film’s total India gross is now ₹545.66 crore and India net to ₹457.25 crore. The Hindi version remains the primary contributor to the overall collection with ₹2.89 crore from 4,281 shows at 23.7% occupancy on Monday. Telugu shows added ₹0.20 crore at 27% occupancy across 342 shows, while the Tamil version contributed ₹4 lakh from 206 shows with an occupancy of 16%.
Notably, these are live data and are subject to change with time. The final figures will be out after night shows.
The Aditya Dhar directorial was released on 19 March.
Disclaimer: All inputs in this article are taken from Sacnilk.com
(This is a developing story)