Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 6 final numbers: Ranveer Singh’s movie beats Pushpa 2, crosses ₹900 crore

Dhurandhar 2 surpassed Pushpa 2's collection on Day 6 despite a slight decline on Tuesday. The film set a record for Hindi films within this timeframe.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated25 Mar 2026, 07:29 AM IST
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 6 final numbers: Ranveer Singh’s movie beats Pushpa 2, crosses <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>900 crore
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 6 final numbers: Ranveer Singh’s movie beats Pushpa 2, crosses ₹900 crore(Screengrab from YouTube/T-Series)

After a record-breaking opening weekend, Dhurandhar: The Revenge closed its first Tuesday with numbers that left the trade industry stunned. Day 6 final figures are now in. Ranveer Singh’s film is refusing to slow down even on weekdays.

Most big Bollywood releases struggle to cross 10-15 crore on their first Tuesday. Dhurandhar 2 collected 56.55 crore net on Day 6 from 20,412 shows at 36.7% occupancy.

Day 5 (Monday) collected 65 crore net from 20,382 shows at 44.1% occupancy. Day 6 has brought in only 8.45 crore, a dip of just 13% from Monday to Tuesday.

Also Read | 'Hum pure Sikh community ke saath hain...': R Madhavan clarifies smoking scene in Dhurandhar: The Revenge

On Day 6, Hindi leads by a wide margin, with 52 crore in net, from 17,910 shows at 36.7% occupancy. Telugu is a strong second, collecting 3.10 crore net from 1,404 shows at an impressive 43.0% occupancy.

Tamil performed decently with 1.10 crore net from 903 shows at 27% occupancy. Kannada collected 20 lakh net from just 69 shows, but with an outstanding 48.0% occupancy. Malayalam earned 15 lakh net from 126 shows at 34.0% occupancy.

Dhurandhar 2: Box office collection worldwide

With Day 6 now complete, the film's overall India net collection stands at 575.67 crore. This is already a historic number for a Hindi film in just 6 days, including preview shows on Day 0.

The total India gross collection now stands at 687.43 crore. Then, Aditya Dhar’s movie collected 231.57 crore overseas. The total worldwide gross collection for Dhurandhar 2 now stands at 919 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 vs Pushpa 2

On Day 0, Dhurandhar 2 earned 43 crore net from 11,294 shows with 64.8% occupancy. On Day 1, the movie minted 102.55 crore net from 21,633 shows with 67.8% occupancy.

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Then, it was 80.72 crore net on Day 2, 113 crore on Day 3 and 114.85 crore net on Day 4. On Day 5, the spy thriller earned 65 crore net.

In comparison, Pushpa 2: The Rule collected 10.65 crore net on Day 0 from just 572 shows at a massive 87.0% occupancy. On Day 1, it had an explosive opening with 164.25 crore net from 32,140 shows at 67.2% occupancy. The Day 2 collection was 93.80 crore net, Day 3 earned 119.25 crore net, and Day 4 was the biggest day of the week with 141.05 crore net.

Allu Arjun’s blockbuster collected 64.45 crore net on Day 5 and 51.55 crore net on Day 6, falling short of the Dhurandhar 2 numbers. Pushpa 2's 6-day India net collection, however, stood higher at 645 crore.

Also Read | Dhurandhar 2: Ranveer Singh lets grief speak where action falls short

In 6 days, the India gross collection was 770.32 crore. The film earned just 9 crore overseas on Day 6. The total overseas gross in 6 days was much lower than Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2, 181 crore.. The worldwide gross collection in 6 days was 951.32 crore.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk.

About the Author

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers. <br><br> Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline. <br><br> Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India. <br><br> At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility. <br><br> Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity. <br><br> Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.

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