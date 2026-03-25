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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 6 final numbers: Ranveer Singh’s movie beats Pushpa 2, crosses ₹900 crore

Dhurandhar 2 surpassed Pushpa 2's collection on Day 6 despite a slight decline on Tuesday. The film set a record for Hindi films within this timeframe.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated25 Mar 2026, 07:29 AM IST
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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 6 final numbers: Ranveer Singh’s movie beats Pushpa 2, crosses <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>900 crore
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 6 final numbers: Ranveer Singh’s movie beats Pushpa 2, crosses ₹900 crore(Screengrab from YouTube/T-Series)
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After a record-breaking opening weekend, Dhurandhar: The Revenge closed its first Tuesday with numbers that left the trade industry stunned. Day 6 final figures are now in. Ranveer Singh’s film is refusing to slow down even on weekdays.

Most big Bollywood releases struggle to cross 10-15 crore on their first Tuesday. Dhurandhar 2 collected 56.55 crore net on Day 6 from 20,412 shows at 36.7% occupancy.

Day 5 (Monday) collected 65 crore net from 20,382 shows at 44.1% occupancy. Day 6 has brought in only 8.45 crore, a dip of just 13% from Monday to Tuesday.

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Also Read | 'Hum pure Sikh community ke saath hain...': R Madhavan clarifies smoking scene in Dhurandhar: The Revenge

On Day 6, Hindi leads by a wide margin, with 52 crore in net, from 17,910 shows at 36.7% occupancy. Telugu is a strong second, collecting 3.10 crore net from 1,404 shows at an impressive 43.0% occupancy.

Tamil performed decently with 1.10 crore net from 903 shows at 27% occupancy. Kannada collected 20 lakh net from just 69 shows, but with an outstanding 48.0% occupancy. Malayalam earned 15 lakh net from 126 shows at 34.0% occupancy.

Dhurandhar 2: Box office collection worldwide

With Day 6 now complete, the film's overall India net collection stands at 575.67 crore. This is already a historic number for a Hindi film in just 6 days, including preview shows on Day 0.

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The total India gross collection now stands at 687.43 crore. Then, Aditya Dhar’s movie collected 231.57 crore overseas. The total worldwide gross collection for Dhurandhar 2 now stands at 919 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 vs Pushpa 2

On Day 0, Dhurandhar 2 earned 43 crore net from 11,294 shows with 64.8% occupancy. On Day 1, the movie minted 102.55 crore net from 21,633 shows with 67.8% occupancy.

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Then, it was 80.72 crore net on Day 2, 113 crore on Day 3 and 114.85 crore net on Day 4. On Day 5, the spy thriller earned 65 crore net.

In comparison, Pushpa 2: The Rule collected 10.65 crore net on Day 0 from just 572 shows at a massive 87.0% occupancy. On Day 1, it had an explosive opening with 164.25 crore net from 32,140 shows at 67.2% occupancy. The Day 2 collection was 93.80 crore net, Day 3 earned 119.25 crore net, and Day 4 was the biggest day of the week with 141.05 crore net.

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Allu Arjun’s blockbuster collected 64.45 crore net on Day 5 and 51.55 crore net on Day 6, falling short of the Dhurandhar 2 numbers. Pushpa 2's 6-day India net collection, however, stood higher at 645 crore.

Also Read | Dhurandhar 2: Ranveer Singh lets grief speak where action falls short

In 6 days, the India gross collection was 770.32 crore. The film earned just 9 crore overseas on Day 6. The total overseas gross in 6 days was much lower than Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2, 181 crore.. The worldwide gross collection in 6 days was 951.32 crore.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk.

About the Author

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More

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