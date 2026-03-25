Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 6 final numbers: Ranveer Singh’s movie beats Pushpa 2, crosses ₹900 crore

After a record-breaking opening weekend, Dhurandhar: The Revenge closed its first Tuesday with numbers that left the trade industry stunned. Day 6 final figures are now in. Ranveer Singh’s film is refusing to slow down even on weekdays.
Most big Bollywood releases struggle to cross ₹10-15 crore on their first Tuesday. Dhurandhar 2 collected ₹56.55 crore net on Day 6 from 20,412 shows at 36.7% occupancy.
Day 5 (Monday) collected ₹65 crore net from 20,382 shows at 44.1% occupancy. Day 6 has brought in only ₹8.45 crore, a dip of just 13% from Monday to Tuesday.
On Day 6, Hindi leads by a wide margin, with ₹52 crore in net, from 17,910 shows at 36.7% occupancy. Telugu is a strong second, collecting ₹3.10 crore net from 1,404 shows at an impressive 43.0% occupancy.
Tamil performed decently with ₹1.10 crore net from 903 shows at 27% occupancy. Kannada collected ₹20 lakh net from just 69 shows, but with an outstanding 48.0% occupancy. Malayalam earned ₹15 lakh net from 126 shows at 34.0% occupancy.
With Day 6 now complete, the film's overall India net collection stands at ₹575.67 crore. This is already a historic number for a Hindi film in just 6 days, including preview shows on Day 0.
The total India gross collection now stands at ₹687.43 crore. Then, Aditya Dhar’s movie collected ₹231.57 crore overseas. The total worldwide gross collection for Dhurandhar 2 now stands at ₹919 crore.
On Day 0, Dhurandhar 2 earned ₹43 crore net from 11,294 shows with 64.8% occupancy. On Day 1, the movie minted ₹102.55 crore net from 21,633 shows with 67.8% occupancy.
Then, it was ₹80.72 crore net on Day 2, ₹113 crore on Day 3 and ₹114.85 crore net on Day 4. On Day 5, the spy thriller earned ₹65 crore net.
In comparison, Pushpa 2: The Rule collected ₹10.65 crore net on Day 0 from just 572 shows at a massive 87.0% occupancy. On Day 1, it had an explosive opening with ₹164.25 crore net from 32,140 shows at 67.2% occupancy. The Day 2 collection was ₹93.80 crore net, Day 3 earned ₹119.25 crore net, and Day 4 was the biggest day of the week with ₹141.05 crore net.
Allu Arjun’s blockbuster collected ₹64.45 crore net on Day 5 and ₹51.55 crore net on Day 6, falling short of the Dhurandhar 2 numbers. Pushpa 2's 6-day India net collection, however, stood higher at ₹645 crore.
In 6 days, the India gross collection was ₹770.32 crore. The film earned just ₹9 crore overseas on Day 6. The total overseas gross in 6 days was much lower than Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2, ₹181 crore.. The worldwide gross collection in 6 days was ₹951.32 crore.
Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk.