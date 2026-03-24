Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 6 (updated live): All set to beat Stree 2’s lifetime numbers in less than a week

After a record-breaking opening weekend, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has entered its weekday phase at the box office. Let’s see how Day 6, Tuesday, has started.
As of 10 AM, the film has collected ₹3.46 crore net from 4,736 shows at 20.8% occupancy. It is important to note that these are early-morning figures and will rise significantly as afternoon and evening shows are added.
Hindi leads with ₹3.26 crore net from 4,159 shows at 21% occupancy. This accounts for over 94% of the total collection so far. Tamil has collected just ₹4 lakh net from 214 shows at 15% occupancy.
Telugu is second with ₹16 lakh net from 363 shows at 22% occupancy. This holds the highest occupancy of the three languages at this early hour.
The film's overall India net collection stands at ₹522.58 crore as of 10 AM on Day 6.
The Dhurandhar franchise has been massive for Ranveer Singh. Dhurandhar minted ₹1,307.35 crore, becoming the most successful movie in Singh’s career. Padmaavat, which collected ₹585 crore worldwide, was his top movie before that. Dhurandhar 2 surpassed that number in 3 days.
Ranveer Singh played the antagonist in Padmaavat. As a hero, his most successful film before this was Simmba ( ₹390 crore). Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani earned ₹357.50 crore worldwide.
Dhurandhar: The Revenge has delivered a stunning five-day performance at the box office. The film collected ₹519.12 crore net in India, with a gross of ₹619.76 crore. Adding ₹210 crore from overseas, the worldwide total stands at ₹829.76 crore in just five days.
The Ranveer Singh starrer has become the fastest Indian film to cross the ₹700-crore mark worldwide. It has surpassed Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, which entered the ₹500-crore club in just 4 days.
In the last 24 hours alone, Dhurandhar 2 has overtaken 8 major Indian blockbusters at the global box office. The films include Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2, Aamir Khan’s Dhoom 3, Salman Khan’s Sultan, Yash’s KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi) and Shahid Kapoor’s Padmaavat, also starring Ranveer himself.
Dhurandhar 2 is now the 13th highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time worldwide. And, it’s only been 5 days.
The film is now chasing Stree 2's worldwide total of ₹884.45 crore. At the present rate, Dhurandhar 2 will beat the horror comedy on Day 6 itself. That’ll put it inside the all-time Bollywood top 10. And, remember, it’s just been 5 days.
Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers. <br><br> Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline. <br><br> Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India. <br><br> At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility. <br><br> Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity. <br><br> Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.
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