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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 6 (updated live): All set to beat Stree 2’s lifetime numbers in less than a week

Dhurandhar 2 has achieved remarkable success, outpacing eight major films and becoming the 13th highest-grossing Bollywood film in just five days. The film is on track to surpass Stree 2.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated24 Mar 2026, 11:20 AM IST
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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 6 (updated live): All set to beat Stree 2’s lifetime numbers in less than a week
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 6 (updated live): All set to beat Stree 2’s lifetime numbers in less than a week(Screengrab from YouTube/T-Series)
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After a record-breaking opening weekend, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has entered its weekday phase at the box office. Let’s see how Day 6, Tuesday, has started.

As of 10 AM, the film has collected 3.46 crore net from 4,736 shows at 20.8% occupancy. It is important to note that these are early-morning figures and will rise significantly as afternoon and evening shows are added.

Also Read | Dhurandhar 2 Collection Day 5 final numbers: Historic figures for Ranveer Singh

Hindi leads with 3.26 crore net from 4,159 shows at 21% occupancy. This accounts for over 94% of the total collection so far. Tamil has collected just 4 lakh net from 214 shows at 15% occupancy.

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Telugu is second with 16 lakh net from 363 shows at 22% occupancy. This holds the highest occupancy of the three languages at this early hour.

The film's overall India net collection stands at 522.58 crore as of 10 AM on Day 6.

The Dhurandhar franchise has been massive for Ranveer Singh. Dhurandhar minted 1,307.35 crore, becoming the most successful movie in Singh’s career. Padmaavat, which collected 585 crore worldwide, was his top movie before that. Dhurandhar 2 surpassed that number in 3 days.

Also Read | Meet Mustafa Ahmed, Ranveer Singh’s trainer who played spy Rizwan in Dhurandhar

Ranveer Singh played the antagonist in Padmaavat. As a hero, his most successful film before this was Simmba ( 390 crore). Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani earned 357.50 crore worldwide.

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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has delivered a stunning five-day performance at the box office. The film collected 519.12 crore net in India, with a gross of 619.76 crore. Adding 210 crore from overseas, the worldwide total stands at 829.76 crore in just five days.

The Ranveer Singh starrer has become the fastest Indian film to cross the 700-crore mark worldwide. It has surpassed Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, which entered the 500-crore club in just 4 days.

Also Read | Rajinikanth applauds Dhurandhar 2, calls Aditya Dhar ‘box office ka baap'

In the last 24 hours alone, Dhurandhar 2 has overtaken 8 major Indian blockbusters at the global box office. The films include Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2, Aamir Khan’s Dhoom 3, Salman Khan’s Sultan, Yash’s KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi) and Shahid Kapoor’s Padmaavat, also starring Ranveer himself.

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Dhurandhar 2 is now the 13th highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time worldwide. And, it’s only been 5 days.

The film is now chasing Stree 2's worldwide total of 884.45 crore. At the present rate, Dhurandhar 2 will beat the horror comedy on Day 6 itself. That’ll put it inside the all-time Bollywood top 10. And, remember, it’s just been 5 days.

About the Author

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More

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