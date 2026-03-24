Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 6 (updated live): All set to beat Stree 2’s lifetime numbers in less than a week

After a record-breaking opening weekend, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has entered its weekday phase at the box office. Let’s see how Day 6, Tuesday, has started.
As of 10 AM, the film has collected ₹3.46 crore net from 4,736 shows at 20.8% occupancy. It is important to note that these are early-morning figures and will rise significantly as afternoon and evening shows are added.
Hindi leads with ₹3.26 crore net from 4,159 shows at 21% occupancy. This accounts for over 94% of the total collection so far. Tamil has collected just ₹4 lakh net from 214 shows at 15% occupancy.
Telugu is second with ₹16 lakh net from 363 shows at 22% occupancy. This holds the highest occupancy of the three languages at this early hour.
The film's overall India net collection stands at ₹522.58 crore as of 10 AM on Day 6.
The Dhurandhar franchise has been massive for Ranveer Singh. Dhurandhar minted ₹1,307.35 crore, becoming the most successful movie in Singh’s career. Padmaavat, which collected ₹585 crore worldwide, was his top movie before that. Dhurandhar 2 surpassed that number in 3 days.
Ranveer Singh played the antagonist in Padmaavat. As a hero, his most successful film before this was Simmba ( ₹390 crore). Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani earned ₹357.50 crore worldwide.
Dhurandhar: The Revenge has delivered a stunning five-day performance at the box office. The film collected ₹519.12 crore net in India, with a gross of ₹619.76 crore. Adding ₹210 crore from overseas, the worldwide total stands at ₹829.76 crore in just five days.
The Ranveer Singh starrer has become the fastest Indian film to cross the ₹700-crore mark worldwide. It has surpassed Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, which entered the ₹500-crore club in just 4 days.
In the last 24 hours alone, Dhurandhar 2 has overtaken 8 major Indian blockbusters at the global box office. The films include Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2, Aamir Khan’s Dhoom 3, Salman Khan’s Sultan, Yash’s KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi) and Shahid Kapoor’s Padmaavat, also starring Ranveer himself.
Dhurandhar 2 is now the 13th highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time worldwide. And, it’s only been 5 days.
The film is now chasing Stree 2's worldwide total of ₹884.45 crore. At the present rate, Dhurandhar 2 will beat the horror comedy on Day 6 itself. That’ll put it inside the all-time Bollywood top 10. And, remember, it’s just been 5 days.