Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 7 (updated live): Ranveer Singh’s movie beats Bajrangi Bhaijaan within a week

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, after releasing on 19 March, has entered the last day of its first week. Let’s see how Day 7, Wednesday, has started.
As of 11 AM, Ranveer Singh’s film has collected ₹2.82 crore net from 4,656 shows, with an 18.1% occupancy. It is important to note that these are early morning figures. The numbers will rise significantly as afternoon and evening shows get added.
Hindi leads with ₹2.65 crore net from 4,073 shows at 18.3% occupancy. Tamil has collected just ₹4 lakh net from 217 shows at 13% occupancy.
Telugu is second with ₹13 lakh net from 366 shows at 19% occupancy. This holds the highest occupancy of the three languages at this early hour.
The film's overall India net collection stands at ₹578.49 crore as of 11 AM on Day 7. The total India gross collections stand at ₹690.76 crore. After Day 6, the India gross was ₹687 crore.
Dhurandhar 2's total worldwide gross collection after Day 6 stood at ₹919 crore. This is not just strong performance. The growth is unusually fast.
In just 6 days, it already crossed lifetime collections of Animal ( ₹915 crore), Secret Superstar ( ₹913 crore) and Stree 2 ( ₹857 crore), With the latest numbers on Day 7, it has surpassed Bajrangi Bhaijaan ( ₹922 crore).
This shows how big Dhurandhar 2’s opening phase has been. However, the key question is whether it can sustain this pace. Week one numbers can be misleading due to hype and strong openings. The real test will be the second weekend drop.
If trends continue, Aditya Dhar’s film is likely to finish between ₹1,200 crore and ₹1,300 crore. With strong word of mouth, it could even cross ₹1,400 crore.
Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers. <br><br> Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline. <br><br> Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India. <br><br> At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility. <br><br> Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity. <br><br> Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.
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