Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 7 (updated live): Ranveer Singh’s movie beats Bajrangi Bhaijaan within a week

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, after releasing on 19 March, has entered the last day of its first week. Let’s see how Day 7, Wednesday, has started.
As of 11 AM, Ranveer Singh’s film has collected ₹2.82 crore net from 4,656 shows, with an 18.1% occupancy. It is important to note that these are early morning figures. The numbers will rise significantly as afternoon and evening shows get added.
Hindi leads with ₹2.65 crore net from 4,073 shows at 18.3% occupancy. Tamil has collected just ₹4 lakh net from 217 shows at 13% occupancy.
Telugu is second with ₹13 lakh net from 366 shows at 19% occupancy. This holds the highest occupancy of the three languages at this early hour.
The film's overall India net collection stands at ₹578.49 crore as of 11 AM on Day 7. The total India gross collections stand at ₹690.76 crore. After Day 6, the India gross was ₹687 crore.
Dhurandhar 2's total worldwide gross collection after Day 6 stood at ₹919 crore. This is not just strong performance. The growth is unusually fast.
In just 6 days, it already crossed lifetime collections of Animal ( ₹915 crore), Secret Superstar ( ₹913 crore) and Stree 2 ( ₹857 crore), With the latest numbers on Day 7, it has surpassed Bajrangi Bhaijaan ( ₹922 crore).
This shows how big Dhurandhar 2’s opening phase has been. However, the key question is whether it can sustain this pace. Week one numbers can be misleading due to hype and strong openings. The real test will be the second weekend drop.
If trends continue, Aditya Dhar’s film is likely to finish between ₹1,200 crore and ₹1,300 crore. With strong word of mouth, it could even cross ₹1,400 crore.