Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 8 (updated live): Ranveer Singh-led sequel's occupancy drops, shows reduce

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 8 (updated live): Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge completed its first week run at the box office. On day 8, the number of Dhurandhar 2 shows has been reduced across India. The film went from 20,352 shows on Wednesday to 4,452 shows on day 8, marking a steep reduction of 78% in total show count.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 8 On day 8, Dhurandhar 2 minted ₹ ₹3.34 crore in the early hours. The film registered an occupancy of about 16.7% across theatres. However, these are live data and are subject to change with time. The final figure for the day will be out after the post-night shows.

Dhurandhar 2 beats Stree 2, Chhaava Considering the early estimates, Dhurandhar 2's total India gross collection is now at ₹748.52, including the India net collection of ₹626.76 crore. The film has now surpassed the domestic lifetime collection of Stree 2 ( ₹713.15 crore) and Chhaava ( ₹716.91 crore). It is now trailing behind Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan India gross collection of ₹760 crore.

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge entered its second week at the ticket window after a powerful opening week. The film was officially released on 19 March with ₹43 crore from paid previews. On day 1, the film collected an earning of ₹102.55 crore. While Day 2 saw a slight dip to ₹80.72 crore, collections surged over the weekend, with ₹113 crore on Saturday and ₹114.85 crore on Sunday, backed by peak occupancies of over 80%.

The film held steady as it entered its first weekdays, collecting ₹65 crore on Monday, ₹56.60 crore on Tuesday, and ₹47.70 crore on Wednesday, despite a gradual dip in occupancy. However, Day 8 a significantly reduced show count, indicating the typical post-week-one slowdown. The film is likely to gain momentum over the weekend.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide Overseas, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge continues its strong run. The film added ₹11.92 crore on Day 7 to take the total overseas gross to ₹261.92 crore. Considering this, the film has officially crossed the ₹1,000 crore milestone globally, pushing its total worldwide gross collection to ₹1,006.50 crore so far.

Also Read | Dhurandhar 2 crushes Pushpa 2 overseas: Check box office comparison after Day 7

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed that Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has crossed the ₹250 crore mark in overseas markets. The film collected $26.8 million ( ₹251.90 crore) within six days, with day-wise earnings of $5.5 million (Wed previews + Thu), $4.9 million (Fri), $6.2 million (Sat), $6 million (Sun), $2 million (Mon), and $2.2 million (Tue).

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Record in UK He claimed that the film has set a new record in the UK, where it has amassed £2,460,523 in just six days, surpassing the previous collections of hits like Chennai Express, Padmaavat, Dilwale, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, PK, and Animal.

Dhurandhar 2 is written, directed and co-produced by Aditya Dhar. The film also stars Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi in lead roles.