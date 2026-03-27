Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: Ranveer Singh's film sees dip after weekday run, eyes weekend boost

Ranveer Singh’s latest release, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, continues to dominate the box office but is now witnessing a noticeable slowdown as weekday trends begin to set in.

After a strong opening week, the film’s collections have gradually dipped since Monday, a pattern commonly observed with big-ticket releases. On Day 9, the film earned an estimated ₹22.09 crore net in India, taking its total domestic net collection to ₹696.26 crore, according to Sacnilk. The India gross stands at ₹831.39 crore so far, with final figures for the day yet to be consolidated.

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Day 9 performance and language breakdown The bulk of Day 9 earnings came from the Hindi version, which contributed ₹13.29 crore. The Telugu version added ₹1.47 crore, while the Tamil version brought in approximately ₹30 lakh.

The film is currently running across 13,120 shows nationwide—a reduction compared to earlier days, which also reflects the typical scaling down of screens after the initial rush.

Weekday trend vs opening momentum To understand the slowdown, it is useful to compare the film’s trajectory over the past few days. On Day 8, Dhurandhar 2 collected ₹49.7 crore net from over 19,000 shows, slightly higher than Day 7’s ₹48.75 crore.

Earlier in the week, the film recorded stronger numbers, with ₹56.6 crore on Day 6 and ₹65 crore on Day 5. Its first weekend was particularly robust, with Day 4 collections touching ₹114.85 crore and Day 3 close behind at ₹113 crore.

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The opening days set the tone for its blockbuster run— ₹102.55 crore on Day 1 and ₹80.72 crore on Day 2—supplemented by ₹43 crore from paid previews.

The current dip, therefore, appears less like a collapse and more like a correction after an exceptionally strong opening phase.

Global performance remains strong Despite the domestic slowdown, the film’s global performance remains impressive. Dhurandhar 2 has crossed ₹1,067 crore at the worldwide box office, placing it among the highest-grossing Indian films of all time. Overseas collections alone stand at ₹261.92 crore.

This raises an important analytical point: while daily domestic numbers may fluctuate, the film’s overall commercial success is already well established.

Also Read | Aamir Khan reveals he's yet to watch Dhurandhar 2

Can the film bounce back? The key question now is whether the film can regain momentum in its second weekend.

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Historically, big-budget Bollywood releases often see a resurgence during weekends, driven by higher footfalls and repeat viewings. However, assuming an automatic “comeback” may be overly simplistic.

A sceptical view would argue that the steep drop from nearly ₹50 crore on Day 8 to ₹22 crore on Day 9 signals more than just a routine weekday dip. It could indicate that the film has already exhausted a significant portion of its core audience.

On the other hand, an alternative perspective is that such fluctuations are expected for front-loaded blockbusters. If the film manages to stabilise over the weekend, it could sustain its run longer than anticipated.

The bigger picture For Ranveer Singh, the film marks another major commercial milestone, reinforcing his position as a bankable star in large-scale productions.

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At this stage, Dhurandhar 2 is no longer chasing success—it is negotiating longevity. The coming weekend will be crucial in determining whether the film can maintain its pace or settle into a slower, steady run.