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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: Ranveer Singh's sequel crosses ₹1,100 cr worldwide, to beat own record soon

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 is trailing behind the lifetime collection of Dhurandhar 1 which was the highest grossing film of last year. On day 9, the film saw an increase in footfall as shows were reduced across India.

Sneha Biswas
Published28 Mar 2026, 08:14 AM IST
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Lead actor Ranveer Singh in a scene from Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2.
Lead actor Ranveer Singh in a scene from Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2.
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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: Ranveer Singh's blockbuster, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, is all set to take over its own record set by its last year. The film crossed the 1,100 crore mark worldwide on day 9, trailing behind Dhurandhar 1's lifetime collection of 1,307.35 crore. In India, the movie recorded an increase in footfall on its second Friday despite a reduction in show counts.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 9

On day 9, Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2 minted 41.55 crore net across 18,456 shows domestically with an occupancy of 32%. This brings the film's total India collection to 715.72 crore while its total gross earnings are 854.99 crore.

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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide

Overseas, the spy-thriller led by Ranveer Singh grossed 274 crore, pushing its total worldwide gross collection to 1,128.99 crore.

According to film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has crossed the 275 crore mark worldwide within its first week. The film has reportedly grossed a total of $29.5 million ( 279.27 crore), with day-wise earnings of $5.5 million (Wed previews + Thu), $4.9 million (Fri), $6.2 million (Sat), $6 million (Sun), $2 million (Mon), $2.2 million (Tue), $1.5 million (Wed), and $1.2 million (Thu), indicating a strong run across international markets, as per the expert.

Also Read | Dhurandhar 2 BO: Ranveer's film slows on day 9, can weekend bring comeback?

Dhurandhar 2 to beat Dhurandhar 1 soon

He took to X, formerly Twitter and wrote, “DHURANDHAR 2' CROSSES 275 CR *OVERSEAS* IN WEEK 1 – CHECK OUT DAY-WISE DATA... #DhurandharTheRevenge | #Dhurandhar2 | #Overseas Wed previews + Thu: $ 5.5 mn Fri: $ 4.9 mn Sat: $ 6.2 mn Sun: $ 6 mn Mon: $ 2 mn Tue: $ 2.2 mn Wed: $ 1.5 mn Thu: $ 1.2 mn Total: $ 29.5 million [ 279.27 cr].”

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“#Dhurandhar2 has already grossed 90% of #Dhurandhar's [first part] *lifetime business* in Week 1 itself,” he also remarked.

Dhurandhar 2 box office recap

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has delivered a phenomenal box office run so far at the domestic box office. The film posted 624.47 crore net alone in its first week. The film opened strongly with 43 crore from paid previews, followed by a blockbuster 102.55 crore on Day 1. It maintained the momentum through the weekend, peaking at 114.85 crore on Sunday with occupancy nearing 80%. While collections saw the expected weekday dip, Dhurandhar 2 remained mostly steady, with daily numbers staying well above the 45 crore mark through Day 7.

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Entering its second week, Dhurandhar 2 kept bringing audience to the theatres, raking in 49.70 crore on Day 8. However, Day 9 witnessed a slight dip in earnings and show count. With strong word-of-mouth and continued audience interest, Dhurandhar 2 has sustained high collections, which are likely to soar over the second weekend.

Also Read | Amid Dhurandhar 2 success, Sanjay Dutt snaps at paparazzi during family outing

About Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar 2 is a sequel to the 2025's highest grossing film Dhurandhar. The film is backed by Jio Studios and B62 Studios and stars Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun and Arjun Rampal in key roles. Ranveer Singh plays the lead character of Jaskirat Singh Rangi, aka Hamza.

Disclaimer: All inputs used in this article are from Sacnilk.com

About the Author

Sneha Biswas

Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More

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