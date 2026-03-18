Dhurandhar 2 box office collection: Movie crosses insane numbers even before release with historic advance bookings

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has made history even before its release. The Ranveer Singh-starrer has crossed ₹200 crore in worldwide advance booking for its opening weekend, according to Sacnilk. India alone accounts for over ₹125 crore gross.

This makes Dhurandhar 2 only the fifth Indian film ever to achieve this milestone. Earlier, Pushpa 2, Leo, RRR and Baahubali 2 achieved the feat. So, it is the first Bollywood film to ever cross this mark.

The Day 1 numbers are equally staggering. India pre-sales stand at ₹73 crore gross, excluding block seats, according to Sacnilk. Day 1 advance bookings overseas have independently crossed ₹35 crore.

The total pre-sales on opening day, including premiere shows, have surpassed ₹100 crore. Dhurandhar 2 is now among the strongest single-day advances ever recorded in Indian cinema history.

Both multiplex chains and single screens are reporting heavy footfall in advance bookings. It’s typically a sign that the film's appeal extends well beyond urban multiplex audiences.

Trade experts now believe Ranveer Singh’s movie is comfortably on course to challenge the biggest Hindi film openings of all time. The action thriller, directed by Aditya Dhar, will be released tomorrow, 19 March.

Dhurandhar 2: Box office prediction According to Koimoi, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is on track to make history at the Indian box office. It expected the film's paid previews alone, spread across over 12,000 shows, to collect ₹35-38 crore net. It is the highest-ever pre-sales for an Indian film.

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On the Dhurandhar 2 release date itself, the film targets ₹70-75 crore net, including all dubbed versions, according to Koimoi. When combined with paid preview collections, the total opening day figure is projected at a massive ₹105-113 crore net. That will make Dhurandhar 2 the first Bollywood film ever to cross the ₹100-crore mark on opening day.

The numbers are further boosted by regional holidays. Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana observe Gudi Padwa and Ugadi on 19 March. Post Eid 2026 (20-21 March), the movie is expected to attract a larger audience.

In the Hindi belt, the film faces zero competition. In the Telugu states, Ustaad Bhagat Singh will also be released. But, it is not expected to cause significant damage.