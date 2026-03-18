Dhurandhar 2 box office collection: Movie crosses insane numbers even before release with historic advance bookings

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has made history even before its release. The Ranveer Singh-starrer has crossed ₹200 crore in worldwide advance booking for its opening weekend, according to Sacnilk. India alone accounts for over ₹125 crore gross.

This makes Dhurandhar 2 only the fifth Indian film ever to achieve this milestone. Earlier, Pushpa 2, Leo, RRR and Baahubali 2 achieved the feat. So, it is the first Bollywood film to ever cross this mark.

Advertisement

The Day 1 numbers are equally staggering. India pre-sales stand at ₹73 crore gross, excluding block seats, according to Sacnilk. Day 1 advance bookings overseas have independently crossed ₹35 crore.

The total pre-sales on opening day, including premiere shows, have surpassed ₹100 crore. Dhurandhar 2 is now among the strongest single-day advances ever recorded in Indian cinema history.

Both multiplex chains and single screens are reporting heavy footfall in advance bookings. It’s typically a sign that the film's appeal extends well beyond urban multiplex audiences.

Trade experts now believe Ranveer Singh’s movie is comfortably on course to challenge the biggest Hindi film openings of all time. The action thriller, directed by Aditya Dhar, will be released tomorrow, 19 March.

Advertisement

Dhurandhar 2: Box office prediction According to Koimoi, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is on track to make history at the Indian box office. It expected the film's paid previews alone, spread across over 12,000 shows, to collect ₹35-38 crore net. It is the highest-ever pre-sales for an Indian film.

Also Read | Lahore becomes Delhi: Check how CBFC changed Dhurandhar 2 before release date

On the Dhurandhar 2 release date itself, the film targets ₹70-75 crore net, including all dubbed versions, according to Koimoi. When combined with paid preview collections, the total opening day figure is projected at a massive ₹105-113 crore net. That will make Dhurandhar 2 the first Bollywood film ever to cross the ₹100-crore mark on opening day.

The numbers are further boosted by regional holidays. Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana observe Gudi Padwa and Ugadi on 19 March. Post Eid 2026 (20-21 March), the movie is expected to attract a larger audience.

Advertisement

In the Hindi belt, the film faces zero competition. In the Telugu states, Ustaad Bhagat Singh will also be released. But, it is not expected to cause significant damage.

Trade experts, according to Koimoi, note that the film would have targeted ₹85-95 crore even without paid previews. However, it would have been just short of the century mark. Its paid preview strategy has pushed it into truly uncharted territory in Bollywood, the industry tracker notes.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.