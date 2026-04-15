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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office: Day 27 final number bigger than most Hindi films’ release day collection

The Dhurandhar franchise, starting with the 2025 film, achieved unprecedented success, grossing 3,019.35 crore globally. Dhurandhar 2 earlier set a record by earning over 1,000 crore in a single language.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated15 Apr 2026, 09:06 AM IST
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office: Day 27 final number bigger than most Hindi films’ release day collection
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office: Day 27 final number bigger than most Hindi films’ release day collection(Screengrab from YouTube/JioStudios)
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Dhurandhar: The Revenge is at the end of an extraordinary four-week theatrical run. The Aditya Dhar movie has cemented its place as one of the biggest blockbusters in the history of Indian cinema.

Dhurandhar 2: Week-by-Week Performance

Ranveer Singh’s film opened on a massive note with Day 0 (Wednesday previews) alone raking in 43 crore net from 11,294 shows at 54.8% occupancy. The opening day was a thunderous 102.55 crore.

The first weekend was nothing short of spectacular. Saturday (Day 3) collected 113 crore and Sunday (Day 4) crossed it with 114.85 crore at a massive 76.1% occupancy.

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Week 1 total stood at a mammoth 674.17 crore, which alone would be a lifetime blockbuster run for most films.

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The second week saw a natural correction on weekdays, but the weekends kept delivering. Day 10 (2nd Saturday) brought in 62.85 crore while Day 11 (2nd Sunday) added 68.10 crore. The second week total came in at 263.65 crore.

By the third week, the film was clearly in its final commercial leg. Day 17 (3rd Saturday) collected 25.65 crore and Day 18 (3rd Sunday) added 28.25 crore. The third week closed at 110.60 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection daywise

Week 4 saw the film cruising to its final collections. Day 24 (4th Saturday) collected 13.50 crore and Day 25 (4th Sunday) added 14.50 crore. On Day 26 (4th Monday), the movie collected 5.20 crore while Day 27 (4th Tuesday) earned 7.05 crore. Most Hindi films these days fail to earn that amount on their release day.

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Hindi films: Day 1 collections

For example, this year, Agastya Nanda’s Ikkis collected 7 crore, Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3 4 crore and Do Deewane Seher Mein, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur, 1.25 crore on Day 1.

Last year, Kajol’s Maa opened with 4.65 crore, John Abraham’s The Diplomat with 4 crore and Dhadak 2 with 3.50 crore.

In 2024, Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon's Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya opened with 6.70 crore, Yami Gautam’s Article 370 with 5.90 crore and Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein with 5.05 crore.

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Through Day 27 (4th Tuesday), the fourth week has collected approximately 47.40 crore. As of Day 27, the film has collected a total India net of 1,095.67 crore, with its India gross touching 1,311.68 crore. Worldwide, the film has grossed 1,712 crore, making it an unprecedented global phenomenon.

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Dhurandhar series crosses 3,000 crore

In a landmark moment for Indian cinema, the Dhurandhar franchise has become the first Indian film series ever to cross the 3,000-crore mark at the worldwide box office. The duology has collectively grossed 3,019.35 crore globally. It’s a number that no Indian franchise has achieved before.

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The journey started with Dhurandhar, released on 5 December 2025. It smashed expectations, becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film at the time. It earned 840.20 crore net domestically and 1,307.35 crore worldwide.

It became the fourth-highest-grossing Indian film of all time and the third-largest without China. Dhurandhar 2 arrived just four months later, took the baton and ran even further. The spy thriller became the first film ever to cross 1,000 crore net in a single language at the Indian box office.

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Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

About the Author

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More

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