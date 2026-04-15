Dhurandhar 2 Box Office: Day 27 final number bigger than most Hindi films’ release day collection

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is at the end of an extraordinary four-week theatrical run. The Aditya Dhar movie has cemented its place as one of the biggest blockbusters in the history of Indian cinema.

Dhurandhar 2: Week-by-Week Performance Ranveer Singh’s film opened on a massive note with Day 0 (Wednesday previews) alone raking in ₹43 crore net from 11,294 shows at 54.8% occupancy. The opening day was a thunderous ₹102.55 crore.

The first weekend was nothing short of spectacular. Saturday (Day 3) collected ₹113 crore and Sunday (Day 4) crossed it with ₹114.85 crore at a massive 76.1% occupancy.

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Week 1 total stood at a mammoth ₹674.17 crore, which alone would be a lifetime blockbuster run for most films.

The second week saw a natural correction on weekdays, but the weekends kept delivering. Day 10 (2nd Saturday) brought in ₹62.85 crore while Day 11 (2nd Sunday) added ₹68.10 crore. The second week total came in at ₹263.65 crore.

By the third week, the film was clearly in its final commercial leg. Day 17 (3rd Saturday) collected ₹25.65 crore and Day 18 (3rd Sunday) added ₹28.25 crore. The third week closed at ₹110.60 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection daywise

Week 4 saw the film cruising to its final collections. Day 24 (4th Saturday) collected ₹13.50 crore and Day 25 (4th Sunday) added ₹14.50 crore. On Day 26 (4th Monday), the movie collected ₹5.20 crore while Day 27 (4th Tuesday) earned ₹7.05 crore. Most Hindi films these days fail to earn that amount on their release day.

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Hindi films: Day 1 collections For example, this year, Agastya Nanda’s Ikkis collected ₹7 crore, Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3 ₹4 crore and Do Deewane Seher Mein, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur, ₹1.25 crore on Day 1.

Last year, Kajol’s Maa opened with ₹4.65 crore, John Abraham’s The Diplomat with ₹4 crore and Dhadak 2 with ₹3.50 crore.

In 2024, Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon's Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya opened with ₹6.70 crore, Yami Gautam’s Article 370 with ₹5.90 crore and Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein with ₹5.05 crore.

Also Read | When Anurag Kashyap wanted Ranveer Singh despite ‘treadmill’ tag

Through Day 27 (4th Tuesday), the fourth week has collected approximately ₹47.40 crore. As of Day 27, the film has collected a total India net of ₹1,095.67 crore, with its India gross touching ₹1,311.68 crore. Worldwide, the film has grossed ₹1,712 crore, making it an unprecedented global phenomenon.

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Dhurandhar series crosses ₹ 3,000 crore In a landmark moment for Indian cinema, the Dhurandhar franchise has become the first Indian film series ever to cross the ₹3,000-crore mark at the worldwide box office. The duology has collectively grossed ₹3,019.35 crore globally. It’s a number that no Indian franchise has achieved before.

The journey started with Dhurandhar, released on 5 December 2025. It smashed expectations, becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film at the time. It earned ₹840.20 crore net domestically and ₹1,307.35 crore worldwide.

It became the fourth-highest-grossing Indian film of all time and the third-largest without China. Dhurandhar 2 arrived just four months later, took the baton and ran even further. The spy thriller became the first film ever to cross ₹1,000 crore net in a single language at the Indian box office.

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Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk