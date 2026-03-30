Dhurandhar 2 Collection Day 12 (updated live): Historic run continues for Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh

Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues its historic run at the Indian box office. As of Day 12, the second Monday, the film has collected ₹2.87 crore net from 6,163 shows at 16% occupancy.
The overall India net collection now stands at ₹849.74 crore, with the India gross crossing ₹1,015 crore. That makes it the first Hindi film ever to cross the ₹1,000 crore gross mark in India.
For Aditya Dhar’s movie, the second week has shown encouraging hold, especially over the weekend. After collecting ₹41.75 crore on Day 9 (2nd Friday) from 18,456 shows at 31.5% occupancy, the film bounced back strongly over the second weekend.
Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller earned ₹62.85 crore on Day 10 (2nd Saturday) at 44.8% occupancy. Then, it minted ₹68.10 crore on Day 11 (2nd Sunday) at 48.5% occupancy from 19,270 shows. The Sunday figure in particular was a strong indicator of sustained audience interest, heading into the second week.
For Dhurandhar 2, Hindi leads with ₹2.72 crore net from 5,593 shows at 16% occupancy. Telugu is second with ₹11 lakh from 414 shows at 17%, the highest occupancy of the three languages. Tamil has collected ₹4 lakh from 156 shows at 14% occupancy.
The film's Week 1 collection, including Day 0 previews through Day 8, stands at ₹674.17 crore net. The second week, still in progress, has already added over ₹175 crore net in just 4 days. The strong hold points to a film with genuine long legs appeal at the box office.
While most films lose their steam on the first Monday, Dhurandhar 2 continues to roar at the box office even on the second Monday.
Note: The data was last updated at 12:30 PM. Check back for more updated numbers.
Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers. <br><br> Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline. <br><br> Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India. <br><br> At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility. <br><br> Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity. <br><br> Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.
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