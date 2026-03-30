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Dhurandhar 2 Collection Day 12 (updated live): Historic run continues for Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, has surpassed 1,000 crore gross in India, making it the first Hindi film to achieve this. 

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated30 Mar 2026, 01:11 PM IST
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Dhurandhar 2 Collection Day 12 (updated live): Historic run continues for Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh
Dhurandhar 2 Collection Day 12 (updated live): Historic run continues for Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh(Screengrab from YouTube/JioStudios)
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Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues its historic run at the Indian box office. As of Day 12, the second Monday, the film has collected 2.87 crore net from 6,163 shows at 16% occupancy.

The overall India net collection now stands at 849.74 crore, with the India gross crossing 1,015 crore. That makes it the first Hindi film ever to cross the 1,000 crore gross mark in India.

Dhurandhar 2: Week 2

For Aditya Dhar’s movie, the second week has shown encouraging hold, especially over the weekend. After collecting 41.75 crore on Day 9 (2nd Friday) from 18,456 shows at 31.5% occupancy, the film bounced back strongly over the second weekend.

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Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller earned 62.85 crore on Day 10 (2nd Saturday) at 44.8% occupancy. Then, it minted 68.10 crore on Day 11 (2nd Sunday) at 48.5% occupancy from 19,270 shows. The Sunday figure in particular was a strong indicator of sustained audience interest, heading into the second week.

Dhurandhar 2: Language-eise breakdown Day 12 Live

For Dhurandhar 2, Hindi leads with 2.72 crore net from 5,593 shows at 16% occupancy. Telugu is second with 11 lakh from 414 shows at 17%, the highest occupancy of the three languages. Tamil has collected 4 lakh from 156 shows at 14% occupancy.

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Dhurandhar 2: Week 1 vs Week 2

The film's Week 1 collection, including Day 0 previews through Day 8, stands at 674.17 crore net. The second week, still in progress, has already added over 175 crore net in just 4 days. The strong hold points to a film with genuine long legs appeal at the box office.

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While most films lose their steam on the first Monday, Dhurandhar 2 continues to roar at the box office even on the second Monday.

Note: The data was last updated at 12:30 PM. Check back for more updated numbers.

About the Author

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More

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