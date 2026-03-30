Dhurandhar 2 Collection Day 12 (updated live): Historic run continues for Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh

Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues its historic run at the Indian box office. As of Day 12, the second Monday, the film has collected ₹2.87 crore net from 6,163 shows at 16% occupancy.
The overall India net collection now stands at ₹849.74 crore, with the India gross crossing ₹1,015 crore. That makes it the first Hindi film ever to cross the ₹1,000 crore gross mark in India.
For Aditya Dhar’s movie, the second week has shown encouraging hold, especially over the weekend. After collecting ₹41.75 crore on Day 9 (2nd Friday) from 18,456 shows at 31.5% occupancy, the film bounced back strongly over the second weekend.
Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller earned ₹62.85 crore on Day 10 (2nd Saturday) at 44.8% occupancy. Then, it minted ₹68.10 crore on Day 11 (2nd Sunday) at 48.5% occupancy from 19,270 shows. The Sunday figure in particular was a strong indicator of sustained audience interest, heading into the second week.
For Dhurandhar 2, Hindi leads with ₹2.72 crore net from 5,593 shows at 16% occupancy. Telugu is second with ₹11 lakh from 414 shows at 17%, the highest occupancy of the three languages. Tamil has collected ₹4 lakh from 156 shows at 14% occupancy.
The film's Week 1 collection, including Day 0 previews through Day 8, stands at ₹674.17 crore net. The second week, still in progress, has already added over ₹175 crore net in just 4 days. The strong hold points to a film with genuine long legs appeal at the box office.
While most films lose their steam on the first Monday, Dhurandhar 2 continues to roar at the box office even on the second Monday.
Note: The data was last updated at 12:30 PM. Check back for more updated numbers.