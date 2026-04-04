Dhurandhar 2 Day 16 box office collection: Ranveer Singh’s movie refuses to slow down, becomes first Hindi film to…

Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues its impressive run. Ranveer Singh's movie has achieved what no other Hindi film could. 

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated4 Apr 2026, 07:26 AM IST
Dhurandhar 2 Day 16 box office collection: Ranveer Singh’s movie refuses to slow down, becomes first Hindi film to…
Dhurandhar 2 Day 16 box office collection: Ranveer Singh’s movie refuses to slow down, becomes first Hindi film to…

Sixteen days in, and Dhurandhar: The Revenge is showing no signs of slowing down. The third Friday set the stage for what could be a truly historic third week.

The film started its journey on Day 0 with 43 crore net from 11,294 preview shows at 54.8% occupancy. The opening day brought 102.55 crore net from 21,633 shows. The first weekend peaked at 114.85 crore on Sunday at 76.1% occupancy.

Also Read | Dhurandhar 2 BO Day 16: Ranveer Singh mints this much

The first weekdays held exceptionally for Aditya Dhar's film. Monday at 65 crore, Tuesday at 56.60 crore, Wednesday at 48.75 crore, and Thursday at 49.70 crore. Week 1 closed at 674.17 crore net.

The second week opened on 41.75 crore on Friday, before the second weekend revived strongly. Saturday at 62.85 crore and Sunday at 68.10 crore.

The second week settled at 25.30 crore (Monday), 27.25 crore (Tuesday), 20.10 crore (Wednesday) and Thursday at 18.30 crore. Week 2 closed at 263.65 crore net.

Dhuandhar 2: Day 16 box office collection

Day 16, its third Friday, earned 21.55 crore net from 13,330 shows at 27.0% occupancy. It saw a growth of 17.8% over the previous day's 18.30 crore. A

Hindi led with 20.25 crore from 12,291 shows at 27% occupancy. Telugu followed with 65 lakh from 504 shows at 26%. Tamil collected 45 lakh from 348 shows at 29%, the highest occupancy of any language on the day.

Also Read | Fan ‘mistakes’ Ranbir Kapoor for Ranveer Singh at Ramayana event, actor reacts

Kannada earned 15 lakh from 119 shows at 24%. Malayalam brought in 5 lakh from 68 shows at 23%.

The India net collection now stands at 959.37 crore, with India gross at 1,148.58 crore. Overseas, the film added 5 crore on Day 16, taking the total overseas gross to 375 crore. The worldwide box office collection now stands at 1,523.58 crore gross.

With that, Dhurandhar 2 has now crossed 1,500 crore worldwide. Aditya Dhar’s film became the fastest Indian film ever to do so. It is only the fourth Indian film in history to reach this landmark, joining Dangal, Baahubali 2 and Pushpa 2.

Also Read | Ranveer Singh shines in Dhurandhar 2’s action, but his emotional acting endures

In Hindi alone, the film has crossed 900 crore net. Ranveer Singh’s is the first film in history to achieve this milestone in a single language.

On BookMyShow, it has sold over 15 million tickets. Dhurandhar 2 is the first Bollywood film ever to do so. It is the fourth Indian film overall behind Pushpa 2, KGF Chapter 2 and Baahubali 2.

A 1,000 crore net milestone in India appears to be just days away. The second weekend of the third week will tell the full story.

About the Author

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers. <br><br> Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline. <br><br> Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India. <br><br> At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility. <br><br> Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity. <br><br> Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.

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