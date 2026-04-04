Dhurandhar 2 Day 16 box office collection: Ranveer Singh’s movie refuses to slow down, becomes first Hindi film to…

Sixteen days in, and Dhurandhar: The Revenge is showing no signs of slowing down. The third Friday set the stage for what could be a truly historic third week.

The film started its journey on Day 0 with ₹43 crore net from 11,294 preview shows at 54.8% occupancy. The opening day brought ₹102.55 crore net from 21,633 shows. The first weekend peaked at ₹114.85 crore on Sunday at 76.1% occupancy.

Also Read | Dhurandhar 2 BO Day 16: Ranveer Singh mints this much

The first weekdays held exceptionally for Aditya Dhar's film. Monday at ₹65 crore, Tuesday at ₹56.60 crore, Wednesday at ₹48.75 crore, and Thursday at ₹49.70 crore. Week 1 closed at ₹674.17 crore net.

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The second week opened on ₹41.75 crore on Friday, before the second weekend revived strongly. Saturday at ₹62.85 crore and Sunday at ₹68.10 crore.

The second week settled at ₹25.30 crore (Monday), ₹27.25 crore (Tuesday), ₹20.10 crore (Wednesday) and Thursday at ₹18.30 crore. Week 2 closed at ₹263.65 crore net.

Dhuandhar 2: Day 16 box office collection Day 16, its third Friday, earned ₹21.55 crore net from 13,330 shows at 27.0% occupancy. It saw a growth of 17.8% over the previous day's ₹18.30 crore. A

Hindi led with ₹20.25 crore from 12,291 shows at 27% occupancy. Telugu followed with ₹65 lakh from 504 shows at 26%. Tamil collected ₹45 lakh from 348 shows at 29%, the highest occupancy of any language on the day.

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Kannada earned ₹15 lakh from 119 shows at 24%. Malayalam brought in ₹5 lakh from 68 shows at 23%.

The India net collection now stands at ₹959.37 crore, with India gross at ₹1,148.58 crore. Overseas, the film added ₹5 crore on Day 16, taking the total overseas gross to ₹375 crore. The worldwide box office collection now stands at ₹1,523.58 crore gross.

With that, Dhurandhar 2 has now crossed ₹1,500 crore worldwide. Aditya Dhar’s film became the fastest Indian film ever to do so. It is only the fourth Indian film in history to reach this landmark, joining Dangal, Baahubali 2 and Pushpa 2.

In Hindi alone, the film has crossed ₹900 crore net. Ranveer Singh’s is the first film in history to achieve this milestone in a single language.

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On BookMyShow, it has sold over 15 million tickets. Dhurandhar 2 is the first Bollywood film ever to do so. It is the fourth Indian film overall behind Pushpa 2, KGF Chapter 2 and Baahubali 2.

A ₹1,000 crore net milestone in India appears to be just days away. The second weekend of the third week will tell the full story.