Dhurandhar 2 Day 28: Ranveer Singh's movie touches historic numbers, beats Pushpa 2 in worldwide box office collection

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has nearly touched the ₹1,100 crore net mark at the India box office. It has become the only Hindi film ever to achieve this milestone.
The Ranveer Singh-led action spectacle collected ₹4.05 crore net on Day 28 (4th Wednesday) from 10,192 shows at 11.2% occupancy. With this, the film's total India net collection has reached ₹1,099.72 crore. India's gross stands at ₹1,316.45 crore. The overseas collection has climbed to ₹416.75 crore, taking the worldwide gross to approximately ₹1,733 crore.
The film had one of the biggest opening weeks in Hindi cinema history. Week 1 collected a massive ₹674.17 crore gross ( ₹56.60 crore in previews on Day 0 alone), powered by a blockbuster opening day gross of ₹123 crore. The first Sunday was the film's single biggest day, clocking ₹137.43 crore gross at 76.1% occupancy.
Week 2 brought in ₹263.65 crore net, with the 2nd Sunday delivering ₹81.51 crore gross. That the film was still doing such business in its second weekend underlined the extraordinary audience appetite for the franchise.
Week 3 collected ₹110.60 crore net. By this point, Dhurandhar 2 had already entered rarefied territory at the box office.
The fourth week has been a quieter but still-steady crawl to glory. Day 23 earned ₹7 crore net, Day 24 added ₹13.50 crore, and Day 25 (4th Sunday) brought in ₹14.50 crore.
Days 26, 27 and 28 collected ₹5.20 crore, ₹7.05 crore and ₹4.05 crore respectively, taking the 4th week's running total close to ₹47 crore net.
A comparison with two of the biggest blockbusters of recent years puts the Dhurandhar 2 performance in sharp perspective. Over 28 days, the film has earned ₹1,099.72 crore net in India, comfortably ahead of Dhurandhar ( ₹739 crore net in 28 days).
Pushpa 2, however, leads with ₹1,174.10 crore in net in 28 days. Allu Arjun’s movie had a significantly higher show count of 5,40,442 compared to Dhurandhar 2's 4,44,111 shows in the same period.
Pushpa 2 collected ₹1396.99 gross after 28 days against Dhurandhar 2’s ₹1,316.45 crore. However, the Telugu movie’s worldwide collection of ₹1,675.81 crore is behind the ₹1,733 crore minted by Aditya Dhar’s film.
Baahubali 2 didn’t reach ₹1,000 crore after 4 weeks. It collected ₹986 crore after 28 days.
In terms of average occupancy, Dhurandhar 2's 31.9% across 28 days is comfortably the highest among the films in comparison, ahead of Pushpa 2 at 24.3%.
As part of the Dhurandhar duology, the combined worldwide gross of both films has crossed ₹3,000 crore. It’s a first for any Indian film series.
Dhurandhar 2's ₹1,099.72 crore net in India also makes it the first Hindi film ever to cross ₹1,000 crore net in a single language at the Indian box office. With the film still running in several territories, the final numbers are expected to climb further in the days ahead.
Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers. <br><br> Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline. <br><br> Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India. <br><br> At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility. <br><br> Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity. <br><br> Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.