Dhurandhar 2 Day 28: Ranveer Singh's movie touches historic numbers, beats Pushpa 2 in worldwide box office collection

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has nearly touched the ₹1,100 crore net mark at the India box office. It has become the only Hindi film ever to achieve this milestone.

The Ranveer Singh-led action spectacle collected ₹4.05 crore net on Day 28 (4th Wednesday) from 10,192 shows at 11.2% occupancy. With this, the film's total India net collection has reached ₹1,099.72 crore. India's gross stands at ₹1,316.45 crore. The overseas collection has climbed to ₹416.75 crore, taking the worldwide gross to approximately ₹1,733 crore.

Also Read | Amid Dhurandhar 2 success, Ranveer Singh visits RSS HQ in Nagpur

The film had one of the biggest opening weeks in Hindi cinema history. Week 1 collected a massive ₹674.17 crore gross ( ₹56.60 crore in previews on Day 0 alone), powered by a blockbuster opening day gross of ₹123 crore. The first Sunday was the film's single biggest day, clocking ₹137.43 crore gross at 76.1% occupancy.

Week 2 brought in ₹263.65 crore net, with the 2nd Sunday delivering ₹81.51 crore gross. That the film was still doing such business in its second weekend underlined the extraordinary audience appetite for the franchise.

Week 3 collected ₹110.60 crore net. By this point, Dhurandhar 2 had already entered rarefied territory at the box office.

The fourth week has been a quieter but still-steady crawl to glory. Day 23 earned ₹7 crore net, Day 24 added ₹13.50 crore, and Day 25 (4th Sunday) brought in ₹14.50 crore.

Days 26, 27 and 28 collected ₹5.20 crore, ₹7.05 crore and ₹4.05 crore respectively, taking the 4th week's running total close to ₹47 crore net.

Dhurandhar 2 vs Pushpa 2 A comparison with two of the biggest blockbusters of recent years puts the Dhurandhar 2 performance in sharp perspective. Over 28 days, the film has earned ₹1,099.72 crore net in India, comfortably ahead of Dhurandhar ( ₹739 crore net in 28 days).

Pushpa 2, however, leads with ₹1,174.10 crore in net in 28 days. Allu Arjun’s movie had a significantly higher show count of 5,40,442 compared to Dhurandhar 2's 4,44,111 shows in the same period.

Pushpa 2 collected ₹1396.99 gross after 28 days against Dhurandhar 2’s ₹1,316.45 crore. However, the Telugu movie’s worldwide collection of ₹1,675.81 crore is behind the ₹1,733 crore minted by Aditya Dhar’s film.

Also Read | When Anurag Kashyap wanted Ranveer Singh despite ‘treadmill’ tag

Baahubali 2 didn’t reach ₹1,000 crore after 4 weeks. It collected ₹986 crore after 28 days.

In terms of average occupancy, Dhurandhar 2's 31.9% across 28 days is comfortably the highest among the films in comparison, ahead of Pushpa 2 at 24.3%.

As part of the Dhurandhar duology, the combined worldwide gross of both films has crossed ₹3,000 crore. It’s a first for any Indian film series.