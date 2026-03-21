Dhurandhar 2 ending explained: What happens to Ranveer's Jaskirat Singh Rangi — and is Part 3 coming?

This article contains major spoilers.

Dhurandhar 2 brings its revenge story to a largely satisfying close, tying up most of its plotlines and offering closure for several key characters. Yet, even as the film wraps up, it leaves one crucial question unanswered — what does Jaskirat Singh Rangi ultimately choose to do?

Dhurandhar 2 Ending Explained The final act shifts focus from action to emotion. Earlier in the climax, Sushant Bansal informs Ajit Sanyal that “the asset is loose”, referring to Jaskirat. From there, the film follows him as he travels back to Pathankot, his hometown, after nearly two decades. It is a quiet but powerful turn in the story, as Jaskirat returns to a life he was forced to leave behind.

However, things are far from simple. His mother and younger sister believe he has long been dead. As he approaches his home, the moment is filled with tension and hesitation. Instead of rushing in, he pauses and watches from a distance.

What follows is one of the most emotional scenes in the film. Jaskirat sees his family going about their daily routine. They appear content, living a peaceful life, untouched by the violence and chaos that defined his own journey. This contrast seems to trigger a realisation in him. The film does not spell it out, but it strongly suggests that he believes staying away might be the only way to protect them.

There is also a sense that his return could reopen old wounds. By revealing himself, he risks bringing back painful memories and possibly putting them in danger again. In that moment, distance becomes a form of care.

A small but meaningful detail adds to this idea. As his family finishes their chores and goes inside, they shut the doors and windows. The act feels symbolic — as if that chapter of Jaskirat’s life has been firmly closed.

He stops. He looks towards the house, then away, and finally stands in the middle, unable to move in either direction. It is a striking visual — a man caught between his past and his future.

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The weight of his past losses makes the moment even more heartbreaking. Jaskirat had already been forced to leave behind his wife and son in Pakistan. Now, standing just a few steps away from his mother and sister, he cannot bring himself to reach out to them either.

This scene humanises a character who has, for most of the film, been seen as a tool — an “asset” rather than a person. In the end, he is simply a man dealing with loss, guilt and impossible choices.

Notably, the film does not show him returning to Ajit Sanyal or rejoining the system. He neither goes back to his handlers nor reunites with his family. His path remains unclear, and the film chooses to end on that ambiguity.

Will There Be A Third Part? As for a third part, there is no official confirmation from the makers of Dhurandhar. The film does not include a post-credit tease or any clear hint that another instalment is in development. For now, the idea of Dhurandhar 3 remains purely speculative and largely driven by audience curiosity.

That said, the open-ended nature of Jaskirat’s final moment does leave narrative space for a continuation. If the story were to move forward, it could explore whether he chooses a life away from conflict or is drawn back into the system he tried to escape. His past, including the fate of his family and his ties to Sanyal, could offer enough material for another chapter.

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