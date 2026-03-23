Dhurandhar 2 fan thanks Aditya Dhar for saving his money during Vaishno Devi trip; here's why

It has been only four days since Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge was released in theatres, and it has already shattered multiple lifetime collections of films like Border 2, Gardar 2, Saiyaara and Fighter. The film became one of the biggest openers in Bollywood as it is about to hit the ₹700 crore mark at the worldwide box office.

Dhurandhar 2 fan saves hotel stay by watching night show As the craze for Dhurandhar 2 continues to grow, a fan recently thanked Aditya Dhar for saving his ₹1,200 with the film. This happened when a fan was visiting Vaishno Devi. He found himself in an unexpected situation after learning that the yatra had been temporarily halted upon his arrival.

Going by the user ID @maddiesays3 on X, formerly Twitter, the fan revealed that he found a clever hack when faced with the prospect of spending ₹1,500 on a hotel for the night. Instead, he booked tickets for the 10:30 pm night show of Dhurandhar 2.

Sharing pictures of the movie ticket, which only cost the fan ₹300, the user wrote on the micro-blogging site, “Vaishno Devi aaya tha, lekin yahan aake pata chala ki yatra band ho gayi hai. Raat ko rukne ke liye hotel lena padta jo ₹1500 ka tha, toh maine 300 mein Dhurandhar 2 ka night show book kar liya (I came to Vaishno Devi, but after reaching here I found out that the pilgrimage was closed. I would have had to take a hotel for ₹1500 for the night, so I booked a night show of Dhurandhar 2 for ₹300 instead).”

Planning ahead, he decided to watch the movie through the night and then line up at 3 am for his yatra card for darshan in the morning.

“Hotel ke ₹1500 bach gaye, ₹300 mein movie bhi ho gayi ₹1200 save bhi ho gaye. Ab pehle aaram se movie dekhunga, phir subah 3 baje line mein lag jaunga, yatra card lunga aur seedha darshan ke liye nikal jaunga (I saved ₹1500 on the hotel, watched the movie for ₹300, and still saved ₹1200. Now I’ll आराम से watch the film, then line up at 3 a.m., get the yatra card, and head straight for darshan),” added the user.

Aditya Dhar saves money Later, the man thanked the filmmaker and offered him prasad as he stood in the yatra line with his friend.

“Thank you so much @AdityaDharFilms for unintentionally saving my ₹1200. Also, Jai Mata Di address batao, aapko Mata Rani ka prasad bhijwata hoon. Many congratulations for the success of Dhurandhar and thanks from my side for showing the reality, really loved it man,” the post concluded.

Internet reacts to viral post The post left many surprised on the internet. Reacting to the post, one of the netizens commented, “First in my bloodline to witness people saving money by watching movie.” “Smart move bhai,” added another.

One more jokingly said, “Hacker hai bhai (you are a hacker bro).”

Someone else reacted, “Tumhara toh jeevan safal ho gaya (The purpose of your life has been fulfilled).”

For the unversed, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is one of the longest films of recent times. With a runtime of 229 mins (3 hr, 49 min), it is the 8th longest film in the history of Bollywood after films like LOC: Kargil, Mera Naam Joker, Lagaan and more.