Dhurandhar 2 fans spot Hamza’s birthday, it’s a historic date: ‘Peak detailing by Aditya Dhar’

Since the release of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, there have been many ‘peak detailing by Aditya Dhar’ memes on social media. Here comes another one. Bollywood fans have spotted Hamza Ali Mazari’s birthday.

A shot of Ranveer Singh’s passport in the movie reveals a striking detail. His birth date is marked as 26/11/1979. Social media users have immediately linked it to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.

“Does this mean it was supposed to be his birthday on THAT day?” wondered one user.

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“So Iqbal gifted the Mumbai attacks for Hamza's birthday?” asked another.

One Reddit user pointed out an interesting trivia. The user asked, “Does that mean Major Iqbal’s birthday was on 6th July 1965?”

When people wondered why, the user explained, “Arjun Rampal’s birthday is on 26/11 and Ranveer Singh’s is on 6th July. Major Iqbal said he was 6 years old when the ’71 war happened.”

To this, one user quipped, “UPSC aspirant hai na tu?”

Dhurandhar 2

There was another point of discussion. “The date of his passport expiry, 21/2008, was when Delhi was on high alert due to 20 bombs that terrorists had planned to detonate,” pointed out a user.

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The expiry date was discussed at length. Many believe that, amid peaking detailing by Aditya Dhar, there was a glaring mistake.

Usually, the expiry date is 10 years from the date of issue. So, with the date of issue being 20/09/1998, the date of expiry should have been 19/09/2008, not 21/09/2008 as seen in the movie.

The social media discussions simply show how much Dhurandhar 2 has impacted Bollywood fans. Even those who haven’t watched it are getting involved in discussions related to the movie.

Numerous users, however, appreciated the movie's attention to detail. “The details are so subtle that they can be missed… Aditya Dhar really cooked here,” wrote one of them.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. LiveMint has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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Dhurandhar 2 box office On Day 10, Dhurandhar 2’s box office collection in India was ₹930.44 crore gross. The net domestic collection stood at ₹778.77 crore.

Ranveer Singh’s movie has now surpassed the lifetime earnings of Kalki 2898 AD ( ₹1,042.25 crore) and KGF Chapter 2 ( ₹1,215 crore).

With overseas collections of ₹296 crore, Dhurandhar 2’s worldwide total box office collection is now ₹1,226.44 crore. It collected ₹62.85 crore on Day 10 itself.