Dhurandhar 2: How Ranveer Singh’s Jaskirat Singh Rangi brings Punjabi roots and folk sounds into Hamza’s world

When the trailer of Dhurandhar 2 arrived, it immediately caught the attention of fans not only for its scale and action, but also for its sound. Even in those few minutes, the music hinted at a distinct sonic direction—one that appears deeply rooted in Punjabi culture.

What the Music of Dhurandhar 2 Might Tell Us If the trailer is anything to go by, the film’s soundtrack could play a significant role in connecting the character of Hamza Ali Mazari to his original identity, Jaskirat Singh Rangi.

The brief glimpse of music in the trailer already suggests this shift. One of the most noticeable elements is the use of the track 'Ari Ari', a revived version of the early-2000s hit by Bombay Rockers.

The recreated version, arranged by composer Shashwat Sachdev with vocals by Navtej Singh Rehal, Khan Saab, Jasmine Sandlas and others, adds an energetic Punjabi flavour to the trailer’s action-heavy visuals. The rhythm is catchy, vibrant and unmistakably Punjabi in tone, and it instantly sets the mood for the gritty world of the film.

But the music seems to be doing more than simply adding energy. It appears to be reflecting the character’s roots. In the story, Hamza Ali Mazari is the alias of Jaskirat Singh Rangi, and the Punjabi musical influences in the trailer may be a way of honouring that background. Even though the character operates in a very different world in the film, the music reminds the audience of where he truly comes from.

This would not be entirely surprising, especially considering the musical approach taken in the Dhurandhar Part One. Composer Shashwat Sachdev had already shown an interest in blending modern sounds with traditional influences. The earlier soundtrack included remixed Punjabi tracks and reinterpretations of classic songs, demonstrating a willingness to mix heritage with contemporary production. If the sequel continues this pattern, it could expand even further into Punjabi folk and cultural sounds.

Folk elements may therefore become an important part of the film’s soundscape. Punjabi folk music carries a certain rawness and emotional depth that fits naturally with stories about identity, power and transformation. Instruments such as the dhol, tumbi or traditional vocal styles could easily complement the film’s intense and dramatic narrative. Even if used sparingly, such sounds could bring authenticity to the character’s journey.

At the same time, the trailer suggests that the film will not rely solely on folk influences. The remix of 'Ari Ari' itself is a blend of Punjabi rhythm, electronic beats and modern production techniques. This combination hints that the soundtrack may aim for a hybrid sound—traditional roots fused with contemporary energy. Such a mix would suit the scale of a modern action film while still keeping the cultural connection intact.

Music in action cinema often works as a narrative device, helping the audience understand a character’s world and emotional state. In Dhurandhar 2, the soundtrack may perform exactly that function. The Punjabi elements heard in the trailer could symbolise Jaskirat’s origins, while the darker and more intense background score might represent the transformation into Hamza.

Of course, all these observations are based on the limited material we have seen so far. A trailer offers only a small glimpse of the full musical landscape of a film. The complete soundtrack may include several different styles and moods that have not yet been revealed.

For now, however, the signs are clear. The music of Dhurandhar 2 appears poised to celebrate identity, culture and transformation through its Punjabi influences and possible folk elements. Whether these hints fully translate into the film’s final soundtrack remains to be seen.

