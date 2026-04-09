Dhurandhar 2 in legal trouble? Aditya Dhar's B62 studios sued over Rang De Lal song

Dhurandhar 2, which has already crossed the ₹1600 crore mark globally, is in another legal soup.

This time, Trimurti Films, a Bollywood production company, has sued writer-director Aditya Dhar's production house, B62 Studios, for alleged “unauthorised use of the song Rang De Lal,” according to a Bar and Bench report.

Originally co-composed by Anand–Milind with lyrics by Sameer Anjaan, the rights of ‘Rang De Lal’ are at the heart of the dispute. The track, performed by Amit Kumar and Sapna Mukherjee, first appeared in the 1989 film Tridev.

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What is Trimurti Films claiming? According to the Bar and Bench report, Trimurti Films has claimed that the song, or its “substantially similar” version, has been used in one of Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar movies “without obtaining the requisite licences or permissions”.

Trimurti has asserted ownership and/or control over the relevant rights in the musical work and sound recording, the outlet reported, citing sources. The production company alleged that Dhar's use of the song amounts to copyright infringement, including unauthorised reproduction and communication of the work to the public.

In the lawsuit, the report said, Trimurti is seeking an injunctive relief restraining further use of the song. It is also seeking damages and other consequential reliefs.

Trimurti, through its lawsuit, raised concerns over potential commercial exploitation of the track through theatrical release, streaming platforms and promotional material.

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‘Hum Pyar Karne Wale’ row Trimurti Films has also filed a lawsuit against B62 Studios for the alleged unauthorised use of the song Hum Pyar Karne Wale in Dhurandhar 2. The track, also originally featured in the 1989 film Tridev, was sung by Anuradha Paudwal and Udit Narayan.

But the lyrical video of the track released by T-Series on YouTube credits the original singers and lyricist, adding a twist to the dispute over rights and permissions.

Will it impact the box office numbers? Copyright disputes are not uncommon in the film industry, especially when older songs are recreated, remixed, or reused in modern productions.

However, such cases can have significant implications — ranging from financial penalties to restrictions on distribution.

Dhurandhar script stolen from Santosh Kumar? Filmmaker Santosh Kumar alleged that Aditya Dhar stole the Dhurandhar script from him. The allegations were made soon after the release of Dhurandhar The Revenge, accusing Dhar of copying Kumar's registered script titled 'D Saheb'.

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However, on April 8, the Bombay High Court passed an interim order restraining Kumar from repeating his allegations after Dhar claimed Kumar's repeated allegations were defamatory and damaged his reputation.

The court, while passing an interim order, noted that Dhar made a prima facie case for the grant of such relief. "Until the next date, the defendant (Kumar) shall be restrained from repeating words and remarks set out in the suit (filed by Dhar) and all other allegations of a similar nature."

The bench posted the matter for further hearing on April 16.

Dhar initially issued a legal notice to Kumar denying any plagiarism and asked him to desist from making further allegations, but when the latter failed to respond, the Dhuandhar writer-director moved the HC.

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Also Read | Dhurandhar 2 now among Top 10 films of 2026 worldwide | Day 21 Collection

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection After 21 days in theatres, Dhurandhar 2's net box office collection has crossed ₹1,041.27 crore. The film’s worldwide gross has reached ₹1,653.67 crore, including ₹1,246.67 crore from India and ₹407 crore overseas.