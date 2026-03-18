Dhurandhar 2: Lahore becomes Delhi, beheading scene deleted before release date; social media reacts, ‘CBFC is a joke’

raThe Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has certified Dhurandhar The Revenge with an A certificate. The governing body earlier asked for 21 cuts, insertions and modifications.

The film's applied running time was around 3 hours and 49 minutes. The movie had to undergo total deletions of 1 minute and 34 seconds and replacements totalling 25 seconds.

Dhurandhar 2’s most significant modifications were related to violence. The CBFC directed the makers to reduce visuals of beheading and kicking (24 seconds deleted). A shot of hitting the head with a hammer (2 seconds) was deleted. So was hitting the head with cement blocks (4 seconds).

The duration of a shot of smashing the eye (4 seconds) was reduced. These cuts account for the bulk of the 1 minute 34 seconds of total deletions.

Abusive words were both muted and replaced at multiple points. Specific words and names were also replaced or muted without duration impact.

Two separate slates were inserted. One carries a content warning: "This film includes disturbing content, and viewer discretion is strongly recommended" (15 seconds). Another is a drug disclaimer (10 seconds).

A static drug disclaimer was also inserted for visuals involving drugs. Hindi chapter titles were inserted, and subtitle text was added for all songs throughout the film.

The dates of demonetisation referenced in the subtitles were corrected. The word "Lahore" was replaced with "Delhi" in an information text.

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The entire English subtitle track was corrected to align with the actual dialogue. Inappropriate texts were deleted. The end credits were also reduced by one minute.

Notably, the production submitted an official permission letter to the CBFC for the use of the prime minister's references and news footage in the film. An AWBI (Animal Welfare Board of India) certificate was also submitted for animal visuals in the film.

Social media reactions Social media users raised a few points when the official certificate was shared on Twitter (now X).

“Usually in the details, they write what words they are muting or replacing, but why isn't it done here?” asked one of them.

To this, the OP replied, “Quantity would've been high. Or maybe due to spoilers.”

“Yeah, I was definitely worried about the football scene, and they did censor it. Man, do I need to travel abroad to see this movie tf is wrong with the Censor board?” commented another.

Another user asked, “They were using fake dates of demonetization to suit the narrative of the film????”

“Very sad indeed. " What's the point of making it A-rated then?” came from another.