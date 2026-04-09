Dhurandhar 2 lands in legal trouble: Aditya Dhar's Production house sued over ‘Hum Pyar Karne Wale’ song use

Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster Dhurandhar: The Revenge may be riding high at the box office, but the film has now landed in legal trouble.

According to a report by Bar and Bench, production company Trimurti Films has filed a lawsuit against filmmaker Aditya Dhar’s banner B62 Studios, alleging unauthorised use of the song Hum Pyar Karne Wale in the film.

The development comes at a time when the film continues its strong theatrical run, reportedly crossing the ₹1,000 crore mark in India.

What the lawsuit alleges

Trimurti Films claims that the song — or a version closely resembling it — has been used in Dhurandhar 2 without obtaining the necessary licences or permissions.

The track, originally featured in the 1989 film Tridev, was composed by Anand–Milind with lyrics by Sameer Anjaan, and sung by Anuradha Paudwal and Udit Narayan.

According to the complaint, Trimurti asserts ownership and control over the rights to both the musical work and its sound recording. The company has alleged that the usage in the film amounts to copyright infringement, including:

unauthorised reproduction

unauthorised communication to the public The suit seeks an injunction to restrain further use of the song, along with damages and other reliefs.

Concerns over commercial exploitation The production house has also raised concerns over the potential commercial exploitation of the track.

With Dhurandhar 2 released across theatres and expected to stream on digital platforms, the disputed song could continue to generate revenue through multiple channels — including promotions, streaming, and music distribution.

Interestingly, the lyrical video of the track released by T-Series on YouTube credits the original singers and lyricist, adding another layer to the dispute over rights and permissions.

About ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is a high-octane spy thriller that explores the backstory of Ranveer Singh’s character, Jaskirat Singh Rangi.

The film traces his transformation into Hamza Ali Mazari and his rise through the ranks of Lyari’s underworld, while carrying out a mission tied to dismantling a terror network in Pakistan.

The film features an ensemble cast including Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun, along with several supporting actors. It also includes a cameo by actor Yami Gautam.

Will it impact the box office numbers?

Copyright disputes are not uncommon in the film industry, especially when older songs are recreated, remixed, or reused in modern productions.

However, such cases can have significant implications — ranging from financial penalties to restrictions on distribution.