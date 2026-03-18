Dhurandhar 2 memes flood the Internet as Ranveer Singh fans react to massive runtime — ‘Longer than most marriages…’

Dhurandhar: The Revenge will hit the theatres worldwide on Thursday, March 19, coinciding with the festivals of Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, and Eid. The movie will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

As fans gear up for the high-octane sequel of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, the Internet is flooding with memes taking potshots at its massive 3 hours and 49 minutes runtime.

Social media users applied the best of their memer minds to come up with these hilarious gems. Let's take a look:

Check out Dhurandhar 2 memes here: A user said that the movie is so long that it can compete with some marriages. “Dhurandhar 2 runtime is longer than most people's marriages. At least divorce papers don't cost ₹200 for popcorn #Dhurandhar2,” the user said.

Several netizens joked that viewers will need to pack pillows and a comforter for the movie.

A few created their version of what Dhurandhar 2's interval would look like:

The 'Dhurandhar survival' memes hit a peak with viral skits showing fans calling their mothers from the cinema halls to explain they were still there.

A content creator hilariously scripted the “parking scene” after the movie's show ended. The Instagram Reel showed the parking staff asking for ₹400 as charges for Dhurandhar viewers, and defending the charge, saying that even the staff had changed in all those hours.

Dhurandhar fans who booked the night show also joined the trend with hilarious observations.

“Booked 11: 15 PM show for Dhurandhar: The Revenge…Will be returning home with doodhwale bhaiya in the morning,” said a user.

“Dhurandhar 2 becomes longest Indian film ever. By the time it ends, kids who entered as minors will need to show adult ID to buy popcorn for the climax,” a user joked.

Internet users also joked about corporate workers taking a half-day or sick leave to watch the movie.

Dhurandhar 2 cut short by 1.34 minutes Dhurandhar The Revenge's applied running time is now around 3 hours and 49 minutes.

The movie has an A certificate, and underwent total deletions of 1 minute and 34 seconds and replacements totalling 25 seconds, according to The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film

The governing body earlier asked for 21 cuts, insertions and modifications. Dhurandhar 2’s most significant modifications were related to violence.

Also Read | Lahore becomes Delhi: Check how CBFC changed Dhurandhar 2 before release date

No spoilers, please: Aditya Dhar

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar requested fans not to share any spoilers of the Ranveer Singh-starrer and to “let every single fan walk in clueless but curious and walk out with their own deeply personal version of what they felt”.

“Here is my one, heartfelt, earnest request…PLEASE DON'T SHARE SPOILERS!” he said in a tweet addressed to his “dearest, most extraordinary Dhurandhar family”. “You made Dhurandhar what it is. Now I'm trusting you to protect what this becomes.”