Dhurandhar 2 memes flood the Internet as Ranveer Singh fans react to massive runtime — ‘Longer than most marriages…’

Dhurandhar: The Revenge will hit the theatres worldwide on Thursday, March 19, coinciding with the festivals of Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, and Eid. The movie will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

As fans gear up for the high-octane sequel of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, the Internet is flooding with memes taking potshots at its massive 3 hours and 49 minutes runtime.

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Social media users applied the best of their memer minds to come up with these hilarious gems. Let's take a look:

Check out Dhurandhar 2 memes here: A user said that the movie is so long that it can compete with some marriages. “Dhurandhar 2 runtime is longer than most people's marriages. At least divorce papers don't cost ₹200 for popcorn #Dhurandhar2,” the user said.

Several netizens joked that viewers will need to pack pillows and a comforter for the movie.

A few created their version of what Dhurandhar 2's interval would look like:

The 'Dhurandhar survival' memes hit a peak with viral skits showing fans calling their mothers from the cinema halls to explain they were still there.

A content creator hilariously scripted the “parking scene” after the movie's show ended. The Instagram Reel showed the parking staff asking for ₹400 as charges for Dhurandhar viewers, and defending the charge, saying that even the staff had changed in all those hours.

Dhurandhar fans who booked the night show also joined the trend with hilarious observations.

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“Booked 11: 15 PM show for Dhurandhar: The Revenge…Will be returning home with doodhwale bhaiya in the morning,” said a user.

“Dhurandhar 2 becomes longest Indian film ever. By the time it ends, kids who entered as minors will need to show adult ID to buy popcorn for the climax,” a user joked.

Internet users also joked about corporate workers taking a half-day or sick leave to watch the movie.

Dhurandhar 2 cut short by 1.34 minutes Dhurandhar The Revenge's applied running time is now around 3 hours and 49 minutes.

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The movie has an A certificate, and underwent total deletions of 1 minute and 34 seconds and replacements totalling 25 seconds, according to The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film

The governing body earlier asked for 21 cuts, insertions and modifications. Dhurandhar 2’s most significant modifications were related to violence.

No spoilers, please: Aditya Dhar

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar requested fans not to share any spoilers of the Ranveer Singh-starrer and to “let every single fan walk in clueless but curious and walk out with their own deeply personal version of what they felt”.

“Here is my one, heartfelt, earnest request…PLEASE DON'T SHARE SPOILERS!” he said in a tweet addressed to his “dearest, most extraordinary Dhurandhar family”. “You made Dhurandhar what it is. Now I'm trusting you to protect what this becomes.”

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Dhar also had another unique request for Dhurandhar fans — “Oh, and one more thing. Don't leave your seats until the credits have stopped rolling”

About the Author Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More ✕ Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers.



Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging.



At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism.



Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist.



Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.