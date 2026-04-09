Dhurandhar 2 now among Top 10 films in 2026 worldwide; check Day 21 final numbers | Box Office Collection

Dhurandhar 2 has positioned itself among the top 10 films globally. KGF Chapter 2 and Gadar 2 also performed well, earning 435.33 crore and 525.70 crore respectively, showcasing the competitive Indian box office landscape.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated9 Apr 2026, 07:37 AM IST
Dhurandhar 2 now among Top 10 films in 2026 worldwide; check Day 21 final numbers | Box Office Collection
Dhurandhar 2 now among Top 10 films in 2026 worldwide; check Day 21 final numbers | Box Office Collection (Screengrab from YouTube/T-Series)

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has become one of the most talked-about box-office stories in Bollywood. The film did not explode overnight. Instead, it built momentum step by step, starting from its preview day.

The journey began on Day 0, when the film grossed 51.60 crore( 43 crore net). The numbers hinted at strong audience curiosity; theatre occupancy remained around 54.8%.

Then came the real opening. On Day 1 (Thursday), the film jumped sharply to 123 crore gross and 102.55 crore net. With over 21,600 shows, theatres saw a clear rise in footfall.

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The momentum continued on Day 2 (Friday) with 96.76 crore gross. By Day 3 (Saturday), collections surged again to 135.15 crore gross while Sunday (Day 4) pushed it slightly higher to 137.43 crore. Occupancy crossed 76%, confirming strong weekend traction.

The first week slowdown arrived as expected. Monday (Day 5) dropped to 77.79 crore gross, followed by 67.73 crore gross on Tuesday and 58.35 crore gross on Wednesday. The film ended Week 1 with 674.17 crore gross, an enormous opening week by any standard.

The second week told a different story. Day 8 (Thursday) collected 59.49 crore gross, but numbers gradually slipped afterwards.

Friday brought 49.90 crore gross while Saturday recovered slightly with 75.22 crore gross. Sunday closed the weekend with a gross of 81.51 crore.

However, weekday fatigue set in quickly. Monday plunged to 30.28 crore, followed by 32.62 crore on Tuesday and 24.06 crore gross on Wednesday. By the end of Week 2, the film had grossed 263.65 crore.

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The third week became a test of endurance. Day 16 opened with 25.81 crore gross, and the weekend brought moderate recovery. Saturday earned 30.73 crore gross while Sunday delivered 33.84 crore gross.

But, the weekday pattern repeated. Monday slipped to 11.98 crore gross, Tuesday earned 12.09 crore gross, and Wednesday closed at 7.90 crore net and 9.46 crore gross.

After 21 days in theatres, the net box office collection has crossed 1,041.27 crore. The film’s worldwide gross has reached 1,653.67 crore, including 1,246.67 crore from India and 407 crore overseas.

Its worldwide gross puts it just behind Pushpa 2, which collected 1,742.10 crore globally.

Dhurandhar 2: 3rd Wednesday

On its 3rd Wednesday, Ranveer Singh’s movie collected 7.50 crore in Hindi markets, taking its total Hindi net collection to 977.04 crore. Now, that’s not the top number for the 3rd Wednesday.

For comparison, Dhurandhar collected 18 crore on its 3rd Wednesday, finishing with a total Hindi net of 840.20 crore. Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 recorded 15 crore on its 3rd Wednesday, eventually closing at 812.14 crore in Hindi markets.

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KGF Chapter 2 earned 8.75 crore while its final Hindi net stood at 435.33 crore. Gadar 2, another major box-office success, posted 8.60 crore, bringing its Hindi collections to 525.70 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 competes worldwide

Dhurandhar 2’s worldwide gross puts it among the biggest films of the year. Converted into dollars, that is roughly $177 million. Aditya Dhar’s film is now one of the Top 10 highest-grossing films of 2026 worldwide.

According to the global box office charts, the film currently sits at 10th worldwide. The films ahead of it include major Hollywood and Chinese releases like Pegasus 3, Project Hail Mary, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie and Hoppers.

Horror franchise entry Scream 7 and Chinese titles such as Blades of the Guardians and Scare Out are at the top of the list.

What makes the achievement interesting is the scale of competition. Most films in the Top 10 come from the United States or China, two of the world's largest film markets. Dhurandhar 2 is the only Indian film currently on that global list.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

About the Author

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers. <br><br> Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline. <br><br> Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India. <br><br> At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility. <br><br> Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity. <br><br> Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.

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