Dhurandhar 2 now among Top 10 films in 2026 worldwide; check Day 21 final numbers | Box Office Collection

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has become one of the most talked-about box-office stories in Bollywood. The film did not explode overnight. Instead, it built momentum step by step, starting from its preview day.

The journey began on Day 0, when the film grossed ₹51.60 crore( ₹43 crore net). The numbers hinted at strong audience curiosity; theatre occupancy remained around 54.8%.

Then came the real opening. On Day 1 (Thursday), the film jumped sharply to ₹123 crore gross and ₹102.55 crore net. With over 21,600 shows, theatres saw a clear rise in footfall.

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The momentum continued on Day 2 (Friday) with ₹96.76 crore gross. By Day 3 (Saturday), collections surged again to ₹135.15 crore gross while Sunday (Day 4) pushed it slightly higher to ₹137.43 crore. Occupancy crossed 76%, confirming strong weekend traction.

The first week slowdown arrived as expected. Monday (Day 5) dropped to ₹77.79 crore gross, followed by ₹67.73 crore gross on Tuesday and ₹58.35 crore gross on Wednesday. The film ended Week 1 with ₹674.17 crore gross, an enormous opening week by any standard.

The second week told a different story. Day 8 (Thursday) collected ₹59.49 crore gross, but numbers gradually slipped afterwards.

Friday brought ₹49.90 crore gross while Saturday recovered slightly with ₹75.22 crore gross. Sunday closed the weekend with a gross of ₹81.51 crore.

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However, weekday fatigue set in quickly. Monday plunged to ₹30.28 crore, followed by ₹32.62 crore on Tuesday and ₹24.06 crore gross on Wednesday. By the end of Week 2, the film had grossed ₹263.65 crore.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone watched Dhurandhar 2: Actress claps back at trolls

The third week became a test of endurance. Day 16 opened with ₹25.81 crore gross, and the weekend brought moderate recovery. Saturday earned ₹30.73 crore gross while Sunday delivered ₹33.84 crore gross.

But, the weekday pattern repeated. Monday slipped to ₹11.98 crore gross, Tuesday earned ₹12.09 crore gross, and Wednesday closed at ₹7.90 crore net and ₹9.46 crore gross.

After 21 days in theatres, the net box office collection has crossed ₹1,041.27 crore. The film’s worldwide gross has reached ₹1,653.67 crore, including ₹1,246.67 crore from India and ₹407 crore overseas.

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Its worldwide gross puts it just behind Pushpa 2, which collected ₹1,742.10 crore globally.

Dhurandhar 2: 3rd Wednesday On its 3rd Wednesday, Ranveer Singh’s movie collected ₹7.50 crore in Hindi markets, taking its total Hindi net collection to ₹977.04 crore. Now, that’s not the top number for the 3rd Wednesday.

For comparison, Dhurandhar collected ₹18 crore on its 3rd Wednesday, finishing with a total Hindi net of ₹840.20 crore. Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 recorded ₹15 crore on its 3rd Wednesday, eventually closing at ₹812.14 crore in Hindi markets.

KGF Chapter 2 earned ₹8.75 crore while its final Hindi net stood at ₹435.33 crore. Gadar 2, another major box-office success, posted ₹8.60 crore, bringing its Hindi collections to ₹525.70 crore.

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Dhurandhar 2 competes worldwide Dhurandhar 2’s worldwide gross puts it among the biggest films of the year. Converted into dollars, that is roughly $177 million. Aditya Dhar’s film is now one of the Top 10 highest-grossing films of 2026 worldwide.

According to the global box office charts, the film currently sits at 10th worldwide. The films ahead of it include major Hollywood and Chinese releases like Pegasus 3, Project Hail Mary, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie and Hoppers.

Horror franchise entry Scream 7 and Chinese titles such as Blades of the Guardians and Scare Out are at the top of the list.

What makes the achievement interesting is the scale of competition. Most films in the Top 10 come from the United States or China, two of the world's largest film markets. Dhurandhar 2 is the only Indian film currently on that global list.

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Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk