Dhurandhar 2 OTT release: Extended ‘Raw & Unseen’ version of Ranveer Singh film heads to streaming

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge continues to dominate online conversation weeks after its theatrical release, with fresh excitement now surrounding its upcoming OTT debut.

The film, starring Ranveer Singh, emerged as one of the biggest box office successes of the year after reportedly earning more than ₹1,300 crore domestically and around ₹1,800 crore worldwide following its release on March 19.

Now, the focus has shifted to the movie’s digital release — particularly because reports suggest that the OTT version will feature a “Raw & Uncut” edition containing extended and uncensored footage not seen in theatres.

Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release Date Fans outside India can now watch the uncut and raw version on Netflix. It is all set to release on May 15. However, viewers in India will reportedly not find the film on Netflix. Instead, the movie is expected to stream domestically on JioHotstar. As of now, the India streaming date on JioHotstar has not been officially announced.

The platform split had triggered confusion online over the past few days, with many fans speculating about the film’s digital rights and release plans before reports clarified the regional streaming arrangement.

‘Raw & Unseen’ Version Creates Online Buzz According to reports circulating online, the international OTT release of the film will stream under an alternate title — Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Raw & Undekha), also being referred to as Raw & Unseen.

The version is reportedly being promoted as a darker and more intense cut of the film, featuring uncensored material and additional sequences that were allegedly omitted from the theatrical release.

The reported changes have sparked widespread discussion among fans, especially after claims emerged that the OTT cut restores dialogues, heightened violence and extended scenes that may have been shortened during the theatrical certification process.

The OTT version is also expected to have a slightly longer runtime. Reports suggest that the streaming edition runs for nearly 3 hours and 52 minutes, compared to the theatrical version’s runtime of around 3 hours and 49 minutes.

Directed By Aditya Dhar The film has been helmed by Aditya Dhar, who is known for directing large-scale action dramas.

Following its theatrical success, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge remained a major talking point across social media platforms, with fans frequently discussing its scale, action sequences and performances.

The possibility of an extended and uncensored OTT cut has further amplified audience curiosity, particularly among viewers who are eager to see scenes that were reportedly trimmed from the cinema version.

Why The OTT Version Is Drawing Attention Extended “director’s cuts” and uncensored OTT versions have increasingly become a trend for large-scale theatrical releases, especially for films with action-heavy or adult-oriented content.

In the case of Dhurandhar 2, the “Raw & Uncut” branding appears to be positioned as a major attraction for streaming audiences, offering viewers a version marketed as more intense than what was shown in cinemas.

While the makers are yet to officially confirm all details surrounding the extended cut, the reports have already fuelled significant excitement online.