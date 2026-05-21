Dhurandhar 2 OTT release India: When can you watch it on JioHotstar — June 4 or June 5?

With only days left for the highly anticipated digital streaming of Dhurandhar The Revenge on JioHotstar, fans have been left with one big question: When is the blockbuster movie's OTT release — June 4 or June 5?

According to the streaming platform, Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 will make its streaming debut on JioHotstar through a grand digital premiere on June 4, but the movie will become available for viewers from June 5.

JioHotstar said that fans will be able to experience the “Raw & Undekha” version of the movie for the first time in India.

“The film has always been rooted in scale, intensity, and emotion, and I’m looking forward to audiences across the country experiencing it on the platform from June 4 onwards," said Aditya Dhar, writer-director of Dhurandhar.

Globally, Dhurandhar The Revenge was released on Netflix on May 15.

Dhurandhar 2 OTT release India: June 4 or June 5? According to the official release of JioHotstar, the film’s premiere will be a 30-minute pre-show, which will feature candid cast conversations, behind-the-scenes stories and more.

“Ahead of the film’s premiere, viewers will get access to a specially curated 30-minute pre-show featuring candid cast conversations, behind-the-scenes stories, fun moments and insights into the making of the film,” the streaming platform said.

“Today’s audiences are seeking deeper immersion and participation and this premiere has been designed to deliver exactly that,” Alok Jain, Head - Hindi & English Entertainment Business (Streaming, TV & Studios), JioStar said.

Jain said that from presenting the film in its original, unfiltered form to curating a premiere experience designed for digital audiences, “every aspect of the experience has been thoughtfully crafted to make it more immediate, immersive, and engaging for viewers across the country.”

After the 30-minute pre-show premiere, Dhurandhar 2 will then become available for all viewers on JioHotstar from June 5 onwards.

To further elevate the experience, JioHotstar said it will stream the movie in its “original, unfiltered form”, allowing audiences to experience the Dhurandhar 2's full intensity, scale and storytelling exactly as envisioned by the makers.

Dhurandhar collected ₹1307 crore worldwide, while its sequel, Dhurandhar 2, has grossed over ₹1790 crore. The franchise has crossed the ₹3000 crore mark worldwide, becoming the first Indian film series to achieve the feat.

About Dhurandhar 2 Dhurandhar: The Revenge serves as the sequel to Dhurandhar, which released in theatres on 5 December 2025. The second instalment hit cinemas on March 19 this year and continued the story of Jaskirat Singh Rangi, also known as Hamza Ali Mazari.

The films follow the story of an undercover operative sent to Lyari in Pakistan to dismantle a terror network. To carry out the mission, he infiltrates a Baloch gang, marries the daughter of a local politician and gradually becomes part of the community.

Alongside Ranveer Singh, the films also feature Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera and Danish Pandor.