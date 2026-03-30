Dhurandhar 2 OTT release: Ranveer Singh's sequel bags bigger deal than Netflix, check how much did it earn

Dhurandhar 2 OTT release: Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is writing history with its box office run. As the film has managed to carve out a niche for itself in theatres, curiosity around its OTT release continues to grow. Though Dhurandhar 1 had its OTT debut on Netflix, the sequel starring Ranveer Singh will not follow the same path.
According to reports by Bollywood Hungama and Pinkvilla, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge will be released online on JioHotstar this time.
The first instalment of the film, which premiered on Netflix India on January 30, followed a gap of eight weeks after its theatrical release.
As Dhurandhar 2 hit theatres on March 19, with paid previews a day earlier, the film might land on JioHotstar in late May or early July 2026.
Previously, Bollywood Hungama revealed that the OTT rights for Dhurandhar 2 were sold for a massive ₹150 crore. The report quoted a source saying, “Netflix wanted to buy both the instalments together at a sum of Rs. 175 crores prior to the release of the first part. But with immense faith in their product, Jio Studios waited for the first part release, and have secured a humongous deal of Rs. 150 crores for the second part alone. This is nearly double of what Netflix paid to acquire the first part."
The source added that the digital rights for Dhurandhar 1 were sold for ₹85 crores, but the sequel bagged ₹150 crores.
“The Rs. 150 crores received by Jio Studios is one of the biggest digital deals in the last few years, as the OTT players have generally slowed down on the acquisition front. But the blockbuster success of Dhurandhar, aided by demand from the audience, has pushed the players to pay a premium,” the source added.
Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge stars Ranveer Singh in the lead alongside Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun.
The film has been praised by several celebrities, including Anupam Kher, SS Rajamouli, Allu Ajrun, Karan Johar, and Alia Bhatt, among others.
Recently, Ram Gopal Varma slammed those who maintained silence on the success of the film. Taking to X, RGV wrote, “Now that @AdityaDharFilms has EXPLODED an ATOMIC BOMB right under the film industry, what is shocking is the loud silence from the rest of the film industry.”
He added, "I don't know whether this is because the #Dhurandhar2's devastating explosion has hurled everyone else in the film industry so far into OUTER SPACE that their applause cannot reach here due to the long distances, OR whether they're huddled in denial, whispering to each other, 'It's just propaganda... it will go away soon,' so that they can crawl back and resume making their same old repetitive films. OR are they just paralysed by the film's sheer brilliance, realising that whatever they've been making or planning to make now simply cannot measure up?"
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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