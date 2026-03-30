Dhurandhar 2 OTT release: Ranveer Singh's sequel bags bigger deal than Netflix, check how much did it earn

Dhurandhar 2 OTT release: Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is writing history with its box office run. As the film has managed to carve out a niche for itself in theatres, curiosity around its OTT release continues to grow. Though Dhurandhar 1 had its OTT debut on Netflix, the sequel starring Ranveer Singh will not follow the same path.

Dhurandhar 2 OTT release: When and where to watch According to reports by Bollywood Hungama and Pinkvilla, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge will be released online on JioHotstar this time.

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The first instalment of the film, which premiered on Netflix India on January 30, followed a gap of eight weeks after its theatrical release.

Also Read | Dhurandhar 2 actress Sara Arjun spotted at Wankhede during MI vs KKR clash

How much did Dhurandhar 2 earn from OTT rights? As Dhurandhar 2 hit theatres on March 19, with paid previews a day earlier, the film might land on JioHotstar in late May or early July 2026.

Previously, Bollywood Hungama revealed that the OTT rights for Dhurandhar 2 were sold for a massive ₹150 crore. The report quoted a source saying, “Netflix wanted to buy both the instalments together at a sum of Rs. 175 crores prior to the release of the first part. But with immense faith in their product, Jio Studios waited for the first part release, and have secured a humongous deal of Rs. 150 crores for the second part alone. This is nearly double of what Netflix paid to acquire the first part."

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The source added that the digital rights for Dhurandhar 1 were sold for ₹85 crores, but the sequel bagged ₹150 crores.

“The Rs. 150 crores received by Jio Studios is one of the biggest digital deals in the last few years, as the OTT players have generally slowed down on the acquisition front. But the blockbuster success of Dhurandhar, aided by demand from the audience, has pushed the players to pay a premium,” the source added.

Ram Gopal Varma on celebs who didn't praise Dhurandhar 2 Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge stars Ranveer Singh in the lead alongside Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun.

The film has been praised by several celebrities, including Anupam Kher, SS Rajamouli, Allu Ajrun, Karan Johar, and Alia Bhatt, among others.

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Recently, Ram Gopal Varma slammed those who maintained silence on the success of the film. Taking to X, RGV wrote, “Now that @AdityaDharFilms has EXPLODED an ATOMIC BOMB right under the film industry, what is shocking is the loud silence from the rest of the film industry.”

He added, "I don't know whether this is because the #Dhurandhar2's devastating explosion has hurled everyone else in the film industry so far into OUTER SPACE that their applause cannot reach here due to the long distances, OR whether they're huddled in denial, whispering to each other, 'It's just propaganda... it will go away soon,' so that they can crawl back and resume making their same old repetitive films. OR are they just paralysed by the film's sheer brilliance, realising that whatever they've been making or planning to make now simply cannot measure up?"

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