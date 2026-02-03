Dhurandhar 2 OTT release: Ranveer Singh's sequel to not stream online on Netflix, music label changes

Dhurandhar 2 OTT release: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar recently made its debut on Netflix. However, its upcoming sequel won't be released on the same platform. After the makers of the film dropped the first teaser of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, more details about the film has been revealed.

Dhurandhar 2 OTT release: When and where to watch Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is all set to release in theatres on 19 March. Unlike its previous chapter, the sequel will see a wider rollout, thanks to its blockbuster status. Dhurandhar 2 will have a pan-India release with versions in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

Post its theatrical release, Dhurandhar 2 will mark its OTT debut on JioHotstar. Considering the standard eight-week gap between theatrical release and OTT release, Dhurandhar 2 is likely to start streaming online by May 14, 2026.

Netflix misses Dhurandhar 2 OTT deal According to a report by India Today, Dhurandhar 2's streaming rights have been brought by JioHotstar, who secured the deal at a higher price pointer. “Dhurandhar 2 is highly awaited by fans and has already been declared a blockbuster by traders. Given the buzz and interest around the film, it’s obvious that all platforms would’ve wanted it in their library. JioHotstar clearly beat Netflix to it this time,” a source told the portal.

T-Series secures music rights of Aditya Dhar film Apart from the change of OTT platform, Dhurandhar 2's music rights have also changed this time. While Saregama released the soundtrack for Aditya Dhar's first instalment, this time T-Series has bagged the music rights for Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

Dhurandhar 2 teaser Earlier in the day, a teaser of Dhurandhar 2 was released. Featuring Singh, it offered no new scenes. In fact, it was a montage that played at the end of the film in theatres. The teaser had a musical spin just like Dhurandhar 1. The teaser of the upcoming part was set to the Night Rider-style music.

“Yeh Naya Hindustan hai Yeh ghar mein ghusega bhi Aur maarega bhi Dhurandhar: The Revenge Teaser Out Now #DhurandharTheRevenge Releasing In Cinemas Worldwide on 19th March 2026 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam #AkshayeKhanna @duttsanjay @actormaddy @rampal72 @saraarjunn @therakeshbedi @adityadharfilms #JyotiDeshpande @dhar_lokesh @officialjiostudios @b62studios @tseries.official @jiohotstar @stargoldofficial,” wrote Singh while sharing the teaser online.

However, fans were disappointed with the teaser as it offered no new elements. The plot about Dhurandhar 2 remains a mystery.