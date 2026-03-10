Dhurandhar 2 paid preview advance booking: Ranveer Singh's film nears record set by Pawan Kalyan's OG, check out

Dhurandhar 2 paid preview advance booking: Dhurandhar 2 will offfically release on 19 March. The film's paid preview shows are set for 18 March, predicted to rake in more than 35 crore gross.

Sneha Biswas
Updated10 Mar 2026, 08:03 AM IST
Dhurandhar 2 advance booking began after the trailer on Saturday.
Dhurandhar 2 advance booking began after the trailer on Saturday.(YouTube Screengrab from @JioStudios)

Dhurandhar 2 paid preview advance booking: One of the biggest releases of the year, Dhurandhar 2, titled as Dhurandhar The Revenge, is set to break records. The film, starring Ranveer Singh, is likely to beat the paid preview record of 25 crore held by Pawan Kalyan's OG. Interestingly, Dhurandhar 2 will clash with Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh on 19 March.

Dhurandhar 2 paid preview advance booking

In the domestic market, Dhurandhar The Revenge has already grossed around 15.64 crore through advance bookings across all languages for the paid preview, as per Sacnilk. When blocked seats are also taken into account, the figure climbs to 21.18 crore.

The majority of the collection arrives from the Hindi (2D) version, which has earned 15.28 crore from 2,62,203 ticket sales, with an average ticket price of 418 across 7,657 shows. The Hindi Dolby Cine format contributed 1.14 lakh from 146 tickets across two shows.

Dhurandhar 2 ticket sale

Among other languages, the Tamil (2D) version has grossed 16.28 lakh from 11,223 tickets. Telugu (2D) added 14.39 lakh from 6,008 tickets. The Malayalam (2D) version has collected 1.58 lakh from 646 tickets, while the Kannada (2D) version has grossed 1.61 lakh from 386 tickets.

Sacnilk predicted the spy-thriller to rake in 35 crore+ gross from its paid preview shows, ahead of the official release.

Dhurandhar 2 shows across India

In terms of state-wise advance bookings for paid preview, Maharashtra is leading the charts with a gross of 4.22 crore ( 5.37 crore including blocked seats) across 1,481 shows. It is followed by Delhi with 3.3 crore ( 4.05 crore with blocked seats) from 1,077 shows. Karnataka is also set to deliver a strong performance among the Southern states, collecting 2.77 crore ( 3.24 crore with blocked seats) with an occupancy of 32% across 515 shows. Among other southern markets, Telangana has recorded 79.99 lakh ( 1.56 crore with blocked seats) with 30% occupancy. On the other hand, Tamil Nadu minted 63.28 lakh ( 1.19 crore with blocked seats) with 29% occupancy.

In other regions, Gujarat contributed 81.77 lakh ( 1.18 crore with blocked seats) across 987 shows, while Punjab added 42.13 lakh ( 62.39 lakh with blocked seats). States like Rajasthan ( 38.77 lakh), West Bengal ( 35.75 lakh), Kerala ( 29.87 lakh) and Madhya Pradesh ( 29.78 lakh) have also recorded steady advance booking numbers.

For the unversed, the paid preview shows are scheduled for 18 March.

Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office report

Variety reported that Dhurandhar 2 is set for a big opening worldwide. For its USA premieres, the Ranveer Singh-starrer has already sold 38,545 tickets across 557 locations, grossing $618,911 (approximately 5.15 crore). Considering these numbers, the film’s combined premiere ticket sales in India and the United States have already crossed 2.57 lakh tickets globally.

With more than a week for its official release, trade insiders suggested that Dhuranadhar 2 will shatter multiple records just on its premiere day.

Dhurandhar 2 is written, directed and co-produced by filmmaker Aditya Dhar.

It stars Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi among others.

Sneha Biswas

Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More

