Dhurandhar 2 paid preview advance booking: Ranveer Singh's film nears record set by Pawan Kalyan's OG, check out

Dhurandhar 2 paid preview advance booking: One of the biggest releases of the year, Dhurandhar 2, titled as Dhurandhar The Revenge, is set to break records. The film, starring Ranveer Singh, is likely to beat the paid preview record of ₹25 crore held by Pawan Kalyan's OG. Interestingly, Dhurandhar 2 will clash with Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh on 19 March.

Dhurandhar 2 paid preview advance booking In the domestic market, Dhurandhar The Revenge has already grossed around ₹15.64 crore through advance bookings across all languages for the paid preview, as per Sacnilk. When blocked seats are also taken into account, the figure climbs to ₹21.18 crore.

The majority of the collection arrives from the Hindi (2D) version, which has earned ₹15.28 crore from 2,62,203 ticket sales, with an average ticket price of ₹418 across 7,657 shows. The Hindi Dolby Cine format contributed ₹1.14 lakh from 146 tickets across two shows.

Dhurandhar 2 ticket sale Among other languages, the Tamil (2D) version has grossed ₹16.28 lakh from 11,223 tickets. Telugu (2D) added ₹14.39 lakh from 6,008 tickets. The Malayalam (2D) version has collected ₹1.58 lakh from 646 tickets, while the Kannada (2D) version has grossed ₹1.61 lakh from 386 tickets.

Sacnilk predicted the spy-thriller to rake in ₹35 crore+ gross from its paid preview shows, ahead of the official release.

Dhurandhar 2 shows across India In terms of state-wise advance bookings for paid preview, Maharashtra is leading the charts with a gross of ₹4.22 crore ( ₹5.37 crore including blocked seats) across 1,481 shows. It is followed by Delhi with ₹3.3 crore ( ₹4.05 crore with blocked seats) from 1,077 shows. Karnataka is also set to deliver a strong performance among the Southern states, collecting ₹2.77 crore ( ₹3.24 crore with blocked seats) with an occupancy of 32% across 515 shows. Among other southern markets, Telangana has recorded ₹79.99 lakh ( ₹1.56 crore with blocked seats) with 30% occupancy. On the other hand, Tamil Nadu minted ₹63.28 lakh ( ₹1.19 crore with blocked seats) with 29% occupancy.

In other regions, Gujarat contributed ₹81.77 lakh ( ₹1.18 crore with blocked seats) across 987 shows, while Punjab added ₹42.13 lakh ( ₹62.39 lakh with blocked seats). States like Rajasthan ( ₹38.77 lakh), West Bengal ( ₹35.75 lakh), Kerala ( ₹29.87 lakh) and Madhya Pradesh ( ₹29.78 lakh) have also recorded steady advance booking numbers.

For the unversed, the paid preview shows are scheduled for 18 March.

Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office report Variety reported that Dhurandhar 2 is set for a big opening worldwide. For its USA premieres, the Ranveer Singh-starrer has already sold 38,545 tickets across 557 locations, grossing $618,911 (approximately ₹5.15 crore). Considering these numbers, the film’s combined premiere ticket sales in India and the United States have already crossed 2.57 lakh tickets globally.

With more than a week for its official release, trade insiders suggested that Dhuranadhar 2 will shatter multiple records just on its premiere day.

Dhurandhar 2 is written, directed and co-produced by filmmaker Aditya Dhar.