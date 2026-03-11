Subscribe

Dhurandhar 2 paid previews: What is it, how to book, eligibility, ticket price and more

Dhurandhar 2 paid previews: Starring Ranveer Singh in the lead, Dhurandhar 2, titled as Dhurandhar The Revenge will have paid previews on 18 March. Most shows are set to begin around 4 to 5 PM.

Sneha Biswas
Updated11 Mar 2026, 11:01 AM IST
Dhurandhar The Revenge is set to hit theaters on March 19.
Dhurandhar 2 paid previews: Ranveer Singh's much-awaited spy thriller, Dhurandhar 2, titled as Dhurandhar The Revenge, treated fans with a special pre-release screening. These shows will be available as paid previews, scheduled to be screened a day ahead of the official release on 19 March.

What is a paid preview show

Paid preview shows are limited screenings which are usually held ahead of a film's official release, aiming to generate buzz.

Who can buy Dhurandhar 2 paid preview

Anyone can buy tickets for Dhurandhar 2 paid previews, just like regular audiences, with the collections adding to the film's overall box office business.

Where to book Dhurandhar 2 preview

The tickets for Dhurandhar 2 paid preview are available on online ticketing platforms like BookMyShow and District, starting from Saturday afternoon. The advance booking began after the trailer release.

As of Wednesday, the paid preview shows of the Ranveer Singh-starrer are set for the evening slots, mostly starting around 4-5 PM. While the prepaid shows are available across India, they are limited to fewer locations, including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad and Chandigarh.

Reportedly, Dhurandhar 2 paid previews will be screened across 5000 shows in India. With the film’s release the next day, the film will get more screens across several locations.

Dhurandhar 2 ticket prices

Dhurandhar The Revenge has gained strong traction in its advance bookings for paid preview in India and overseas. The film has sold 3.49 lakh tickets for premiere shows across 8,337 screenings, earning a gross of 18.69 crore, reported Sacnilk. The Hindi (2D) version dominates the sales, accounting for 3.24 lakh tickets with an average ticket price of 414. The Hindi Dolby Cinema format comes with a significantly higher average ticket price of 759, selling 203 tickets.

Tamil (2D) version of Dhurandhar 2 has recorded 15,415 tickets sold at an average price of 169, while Telugu (2D) has moved 7,863 tickets with an average price of 228. Malayalam (2D) has sold 939 tickets, and Kannada (2D) has registered 487 tickets in advance bookings. Including block seats, the film’s paid preview advance booking gross currently stands at 23.91 crore, added the film tracker.

PTI reported that the ticket prices for the Dhurandhar sequel can range from 300 and go up to as much as 2,200, depending on locations and formats domestically.

In North America, the film has now crossed $1 million in advance bookings sales.

Dhurandhar 2 plot

Dhurandhar 2 continues the story of secret agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi, played by Ranveer Singh, after the death of Rehman Dakait, played by Akshaye Khanna. Rangi, as Hamza Ali Mazari will rise to power in the Karachi underworld. The film is likely to trace back the origins of Jaskirat Singh Rangi.

Actors R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi are also returning for the second and final part.

FAQs

When will Dhurandhar 2 release?

Dhurandhar 2, titled as Dhurandhar: The Revenge, will release in theatres on 19 March 2026.

When is the Dhurandhar 2 paid preview?

Dhurandhar 2 paid preview shows are scheduled for 18 March in selected regions.

