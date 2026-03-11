Dhurandhar 2 paid previews: What is it, how to book, eligibility, ticket price and more

Dhurandhar 2 paid previews: Ranveer Singh's much-awaited spy thriller, Dhurandhar 2, titled as Dhurandhar The Revenge, treated fans with a special pre-release screening. These shows will be available as paid previews, scheduled to be screened a day ahead of the official release on 19 March.

Advertisement

What is a paid preview show Paid preview shows are limited screenings which are usually held ahead of a film's official release, aiming to generate buzz.

Who can buy Dhurandhar 2 paid preview Anyone can buy tickets for Dhurandhar 2 paid previews, just like regular audiences, with the collections adding to the film's overall box office business.

Where to book Dhurandhar 2 preview The tickets for Dhurandhar 2 paid preview are available on online ticketing platforms like BookMyShow and District, starting from Saturday afternoon. The advance booking began after the trailer release.

As of Wednesday, the paid preview shows of the Ranveer Singh-starrer are set for the evening slots, mostly starting around 4-5 PM. While the prepaid shows are available across India, they are limited to fewer locations, including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad and Chandigarh.

Advertisement

Reportedly, Dhurandhar 2 paid previews will be screened across 5000 shows in India. With the film’s release the next day, the film will get more screens across several locations.

Dhurandhar 2 ticket prices Dhurandhar The Revenge has gained strong traction in its advance bookings for paid preview in India and overseas. The film has sold 3.49 lakh tickets for premiere shows across 8,337 screenings, earning a gross of ₹18.69 crore, reported Sacnilk. The Hindi (2D) version dominates the sales, accounting for 3.24 lakh tickets with an average ticket price of ₹414. The Hindi Dolby Cinema format comes with a significantly higher average ticket price of ₹759, selling 203 tickets.

Tamil (2D) version of Dhurandhar 2 has recorded 15,415 tickets sold at an average price of ₹169, while Telugu (2D) has moved 7,863 tickets with an average price of ₹228. Malayalam (2D) has sold 939 tickets, and Kannada (2D) has registered 487 tickets in advance bookings. Including block seats, the film’s paid preview advance booking gross currently stands at ₹23.91 crore, added the film tracker.

Advertisement

PTI reported that the ticket prices for the Dhurandhar sequel can range from ₹300 and go up to as much as ₹2,200, depending on locations and formats domestically.

In North America, the film has now crossed $1 million in advance bookings sales.

Dhurandhar 2 plot Dhurandhar 2 continues the story of secret agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi, played by Ranveer Singh, after the death of Rehman Dakait, played by Akshaye Khanna. Rangi, as Hamza Ali Mazari will rise to power in the Karachi underworld. The film is likely to trace back the origins of Jaskirat Singh Rangi.

Actors R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi are also returning for the second and final part.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.

FAQs When will Dhurandhar 2 release? Dhurandhar 2, titled as Dhurandhar: The Revenge, will release in theatres on 19 March 2026. When is the Dhurandhar 2 paid preview? Dhurandhar 2 paid preview shows are scheduled for 18 March in selected regions.