Dhurandhar 2: Ranveer Singh–Aditya Dhar’s film sequel to release in five languages in 2026? Here's what we know

After a blockbuster Hindi-only theatrical run, Dhurandhar is set to return with an expanded sequel. The makers have confirmed that Dhurandhar 2 will release on 19 March 2026, coinciding with Eid, and will open simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, trade analyst Taran Adarsh said in a post on X.

The decision marks a strategic shift from the first film’s language rollout and comes in response to sustained audience demand from southern India. Despite being available only in Hindi, Dhurandhar found wide traction across South Indian markets, driven largely by word-of-mouth and social media buzz. Distributors and exhibitors in the region had repeatedly flagged interest in dubbed versions, prompting the makers to plan a multi-language release for the sequel from day one.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the franchise follows a long-term Indian intelligence operation centred on an undercover agent navigating Karachi’s criminal and political underworld. The first film ended on a cliffhanger, with the sequel expected to continue the narrative from that point.

Ranveer Singh returns in the lead role, with Akshaye Khanna reprising his turn as the antagonist. The ensemble cast also includes Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Manav Gohil, Danish Pandor, Saumya Tandon, Gaurav Gera and Naveen Kaushik.

Produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, Dhurandhar 2 is currently in post-production. Industry sources say the sequel aims to build on the scale and ambition of the original, both in terms of storytelling and cinematic scope.

The first Dhurandhar emerged as one of the highest-grossing Indian films of 2025, earning ₹590 crore at the domestic box office, with overseas collections touching ₹186.9 crore, according to numbers provided by Jio Studios. Beyond India, the makers are also exploring wider mainstream releases in select international markets, moving past a diaspora-focused strategy.

With its five-language rollout and Eid release window, Dhurandhar 2 is shaping up as one of the most closely watched Indian theatrical releases of 2026.

Indian films in the ₹ 1,000 crore club Only eight Indian films have so far crossed the ₹1,000 crore mark at the global box office. Aamir Khan’s Dangal remains the highest grosser on the list, with worldwide earnings of ₹2,024 crore.

Shah Rukh Khan features twice among the top earners, with Pathaan collecting ₹1,050 crore and Jawan earning ₹1,148 crore globally.

Telugu cinema accounts for four titles in the elite club: Baahubali 2: The Conclusion ( ₹1,810 crore), Pushpa 2: The Rule ( ₹1,642 crore), RRR ( ₹1,387 crore) and Kalki 2898 AD ( ₹1,100 crore).

The only Kannada film on the list is KGF: Chapter 2, which secured the fifth spot with a worldwide gross of ₹1,275 crore.

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar has delivered a strong overseas performance, entering the top 10 Indian films in North America after overtaking PK in lifetime collections. The film also made a mark on streaming platforms, with its soundtrack achieving a rare milestone—every song debuting simultaneously on Spotify’s Global Top 200.

