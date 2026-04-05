Dhurandhar 2: Ranveer Singh’s movie mints massive numbers, beats Pushpa 2, Baahubali 2 on Day 17 | Box office collection

It’s been 17 days since its release; Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues to hold its ground in a manner that the Indian box office rarely witnesses. The third Saturday delivered a number that confirms that the film still has a story to tell at the ticket counter.

Ranveer Singh’s movie started on Day 0 with ₹43 crore net from 11,294 preview shows at 54.8% occupancy. The opening day brought ₹102.55 crore net from 21,633 shows at 56.6%. The first weekend peaked on Sunday with ₹114.85 crore at 76.1% occupancy, the biggest single day of the entire run.

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The first weekdays held exceptionally: Monday at ₹65 crore, Tuesday at ₹56.60 crore, Wednesday at ₹48.75 crore and Thursday at ₹49.70 crore. The Week 1 total box office collection was ₹674.17 crore net.

The second week opened at ₹41.75 crore on the second Friday. Then, it bounced back sharply over the second weekend: Saturday at ₹62.85 crore and Sunday at ₹68.10 crore. The second weekdays settled progressively: ₹25.30 crore (Monday), ₹27.25 crore (Tuesday), ₹20.10 crore (Wednesday) and ₹18.30 crore on Thursday. The Week 2 total box office collection stood at ₹263.65 crore net.

Day 16, the third Friday, posted ₹21.55 crore net from 13,330 shows at 27% occupancy. Day 17, the third Saturday, pushed that further: ₹25.65 crore net from 14,172 shows at 28.9% occupancy. A growth over Friday, in the third week of a film's run: that does not happen often.

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On Day 17, Hindi led strongly with ₹24.25 crore from 13,094 shows at 29% occupancy. Tamil followed with ₹50 lakh from 364 shows at 33%, the highest occupancy of any language on the day.

Telugu collected ₹70 lakh from 522 shows at 26%. Kannada earned ₹15 lakh from 120 shows at 23%. Malayalam brought in ₹5 lakh from 72 shows at 22%.

The overall India net collection now stands at ₹985.02 crore. That makes sure that Dhurandhar 2 will reach the historic ₹1,000 crore India net milestone on Day 18.

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Meanwhile, the total India gross collections is ₹1,179.30 crore. Overseas, Aditya Dhar’s film collected ₹10 crore on Day 17, taking its total overseas gross to ₹385 crore so far. The worldwide gross collection is ₹1,564.30 after 17 days.

Highest 17th Day collections: Hindi films On Day 17, Dhurandhar 2 earned ₹24.25 crore net in Hindi. It was the 2nd-highest 17th-day figure ever recorded for a Bollywood film. The second place also goes to Chhaava with ₹24.25 crore, matching Dhurandhar 2 exactly on the same day.

Dhurandhar, the first movie, holds the top position with a commanding ₹38.50 crore on its 17th day. The sequel could not even get close to that number.

Pushpa 2 sits 4th at ₹20 crore, followed by Mahavatar Narsimha at ₹18 crore and Baahubali 2 at ₹17.75 crore. The next movies on the list are Stree 2 ( ₹16.50 crore), Gadar 2 ( ₹16.10 crore) and Dangal ( ₹13.68 crore).