Dhurandhar 2: Ranveer Singh’s movie mints massive numbers, beats Pushpa 2, Baahubali 2 on Day 17 | Box office collection

It’s been 17 days since its release; Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues to hold its ground in a manner that the Indian box office rarely witnesses. The third Saturday delivered a number that confirms that the film still has a story to tell at the ticket counter.
Ranveer Singh’s movie started on Day 0 with ₹43 crore net from 11,294 preview shows at 54.8% occupancy. The opening day brought ₹102.55 crore net from 21,633 shows at 56.6%. The first weekend peaked on Sunday with ₹114.85 crore at 76.1% occupancy, the biggest single day of the entire run.
The first weekdays held exceptionally: Monday at ₹65 crore, Tuesday at ₹56.60 crore, Wednesday at ₹48.75 crore and Thursday at ₹49.70 crore. The Week 1 total box office collection was ₹674.17 crore net.
The second week opened at ₹41.75 crore on the second Friday. Then, it bounced back sharply over the second weekend: Saturday at ₹62.85 crore and Sunday at ₹68.10 crore. The second weekdays settled progressively: ₹25.30 crore (Monday), ₹27.25 crore (Tuesday), ₹20.10 crore (Wednesday) and ₹18.30 crore on Thursday. The Week 2 total box office collection stood at ₹263.65 crore net.
Day 16, the third Friday, posted ₹21.55 crore net from 13,330 shows at 27% occupancy. Day 17, the third Saturday, pushed that further: ₹25.65 crore net from 14,172 shows at 28.9% occupancy. A growth over Friday, in the third week of a film's run: that does not happen often.
On Day 17, Hindi led strongly with ₹24.25 crore from 13,094 shows at 29% occupancy. Tamil followed with ₹50 lakh from 364 shows at 33%, the highest occupancy of any language on the day.
Telugu collected ₹70 lakh from 522 shows at 26%. Kannada earned ₹15 lakh from 120 shows at 23%. Malayalam brought in ₹5 lakh from 72 shows at 22%.
The overall India net collection now stands at ₹985.02 crore. That makes sure that Dhurandhar 2 will reach the historic ₹1,000 crore India net milestone on Day 18.
Meanwhile, the total India gross collections is ₹1,179.30 crore. Overseas, Aditya Dhar’s film collected ₹10 crore on Day 17, taking its total overseas gross to ₹385 crore so far. The worldwide gross collection is ₹1,564.30 after 17 days.
On Day 17, Dhurandhar 2 earned ₹24.25 crore net in Hindi. It was the 2nd-highest 17th-day figure ever recorded for a Bollywood film. The second place also goes to Chhaava with ₹24.25 crore, matching Dhurandhar 2 exactly on the same day.
Dhurandhar, the first movie, holds the top position with a commanding ₹38.50 crore on its 17th day. The sequel could not even get close to that number.
Pushpa 2 sits 4th at ₹20 crore, followed by Mahavatar Narsimha at ₹18 crore and Baahubali 2 at ₹17.75 crore. The next movies on the list are Stree 2 ( ₹16.50 crore), Gadar 2 ( ₹16.10 crore) and Dangal ( ₹13.68 crore).
Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk
Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers. <br><br> Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline. <br><br> Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India. <br><br> At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility. <br><br> Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity. <br><br> Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.
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