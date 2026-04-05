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Dhurandhar 2: Ranveer Singh’s movie mints massive numbers, beats Pushpa 2, Baahubali 2 on Day 17 | Box office collection

Dhurandhar 2 continues to perform well as the historic Week 3 keeps minting massive numbers. Its Day 17 collections beat Pushpa 2 and Baahubali 2.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated5 Apr 2026, 07:04 AM IST
Dhurandhar 2 box office collection: Ranveer Singh’s movie beats Pushpa 2, Baahubali 2 on Day 17 | historic 3rd weekend
Dhurandhar 2 box office collection: Ranveer Singh’s movie beats Pushpa 2, Baahubali 2 on Day 17 | historic 3rd weekend(Screengrab from YouTube/JioStudios)
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It’s been 17 days since its release; Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues to hold its ground in a manner that the Indian box office rarely witnesses. The third Saturday delivered a number that confirms that the film still has a story to tell at the ticket counter.

Ranveer Singh’s movie started on Day 0 with 43 crore net from 11,294 preview shows at 54.8% occupancy. The opening day brought 102.55 crore net from 21,633 shows at 56.6%. The first weekend peaked on Sunday with 114.85 crore at 76.1% occupancy, the biggest single day of the entire run.

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The first weekdays held exceptionally: Monday at 65 crore, Tuesday at 56.60 crore, Wednesday at 48.75 crore and Thursday at 49.70 crore. The Week 1 total box office collection was 674.17 crore net.

The second week opened at 41.75 crore on the second Friday. Then, it bounced back sharply over the second weekend: Saturday at 62.85 crore and Sunday at 68.10 crore. The second weekdays settled progressively: 25.30 crore (Monday), 27.25 crore (Tuesday), 20.10 crore (Wednesday) and 18.30 crore on Thursday. The Week 2 total box office collection stood at 263.65 crore net.

Day 16, the third Friday, posted 21.55 crore net from 13,330 shows at 27% occupancy. Day 17, the third Saturday, pushed that further: 25.65 crore net from 14,172 shows at 28.9% occupancy. A growth over Friday, in the third week of a film's run: that does not happen often.

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On Day 17, Hindi led strongly with 24.25 crore from 13,094 shows at 29% occupancy. Tamil followed with 50 lakh from 364 shows at 33%, the highest occupancy of any language on the day.

Telugu collected 70 lakh from 522 shows at 26%. Kannada earned 15 lakh from 120 shows at 23%. Malayalam brought in 5 lakh from 72 shows at 22%.

The overall India net collection now stands at 985.02 crore. That makes sure that Dhurandhar 2 will reach the historic 1,000 crore India net milestone on Day 18.

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Meanwhile, the total India gross collections is 1,179.30 crore. Overseas, Aditya Dhar’s film collected 10 crore on Day 17, taking its total overseas gross to 385 crore so far. The worldwide gross collection is 1,564.30 after 17 days.

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Highest 17th Day collections: Hindi films

On Day 17, Dhurandhar 2 earned 24.25 crore net in Hindi. It was the 2nd-highest 17th-day figure ever recorded for a Bollywood film. The second place also goes to Chhaava with 24.25 crore, matching Dhurandhar 2 exactly on the same day.

Dhurandhar, the first movie, holds the top position with a commanding 38.50 crore on its 17th day. The sequel could not even get close to that number.

Pushpa 2 sits 4th at 20 crore, followed by Mahavatar Narsimha at 18 crore and Baahubali 2 at 17.75 crore. The next movies on the list are Stree 2 ( 16.50 crore), Gadar 2 ( 16.10 crore) and Dangal ( 13.68 crore).

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Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

About the Author

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More

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