Dhurandhar ‘Raw & Undekha’: Netflix India announces OTT release of Ranveer Singh's blockbuster movie

Dhurandhar fans are in for a delightful surprise as Netflix on Thursday announced the OTT release of Ranveer Singh's blockbuster movie, promising an unseen version.
In the official announcement for the raw and unseen footage of the first instalment of the blockbuster Dhurandhar franchise, Netflix India said, “Aandhi aa rahi hai. Aur iss baar, extra ghatak 🔥Watch Dhurandhar Raw & Undekha, out 22 May on Netflix.”
The extended version of the blockbuster movie will be available in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu for the Indian audience.
The very successful second instalment of the movie — Dhurandhar The Revenge — was released overseas on Netflix on May 14. The OTT release of Dhurandhar 2 has stirred quite a buzz internationally, with the movie even claiming the #1 spot on the streaming platform in Pakistan.
However, for the Indian viewers, the sequel to Ranveer Singh's movie is yet to be released on OTT.
Dhurandhar The Revenge will start streaming online on JioHotstar on June 4.